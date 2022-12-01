San Antonio nonprofit Culinaria launching Third Coast Cocktail Summit in January

click to enlarge
The Third Coast Cocktail Summit will host industry experts for panels, tastings and more.
San Antonio-based nonprofit Culinaria will expand its festival repertoire with the January launch of the Third Coast Cocktail Summit, a five-day fête all about the art of concocting drinks.
Scheduled for Jan. 10-14, the summit will feature educational sessions, seminars and panels focused on the beverage industry throughout Texas and the United States, officials said.
Culinaria — which works to promote San Antonio as a culinary destination — is known for events including the Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival. The group also operates the twice-a-year Restaurant Weeks promotion.
“This is a natural evolution for Culinaria,” organization president and CEO Suzanne Taranto Etheredge said in an emailed statement. “Our goal is to highlight the spirits and mixes that define the cultures of so many distinct and diverse regions around the country. We also want to bring leading trade professionals together for discussions on philosophies of the industry’s past, present, future, challenges and opportunities.”
The Third Coast Cocktail Summit will invite industry experts to present at varied seminars, including those offering technique breakdowns and single-cocktail deep-dives. Many will have tasting components.
Passes are now available on the Culinaria website
. They range from single-day passes to an all-access ticket for the entire gathering. Discounts are available for bar and restaurant personnel. The seminars will be held at Drury Plaza Hotel San Antonio Riverwalk at 105 S. St. Mary's St.
A portion of the Third Coast Cocktail Summit's proceeds will benefit charities serving beverage and hospitality professionals.
