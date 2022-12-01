San Antonio nonprofit Culinaria launching Third Coast Cocktail Summit in January

The summit will feature educational sessions, seminars and panels focused on the beverage industry throughout Texas and the United States.

By on Thu, Dec 1, 2022 at 3:12 pm

click to enlarge The Third Coast Cocktail Summit will host industry experts for panels, tastings and more. - Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio
Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio
The Third Coast Cocktail Summit will host industry experts for panels, tastings and more.
San Antonio-based nonprofit Culinaria will expand its festival repertoire with the January launch of the Third Coast Cocktail Summit, a five-day fête all about the art of concocting drinks.

Scheduled for Jan. 10-14, the summit will feature educational sessions, seminars and panels focused on the beverage industry throughout Texas and the United States, officials said.

Culinaria — which works to promote San Antonio as a culinary destination — is known for events including the Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival. The group also operates the twice-a-year Restaurant Weeks promotion.

“This is a natural evolution for Culinaria,” organization president and CEO Suzanne Taranto Etheredge said in an emailed statement. “Our goal is to highlight the spirits and mixes that define the cultures of so many distinct and diverse regions around the country. We also want to bring leading trade professionals together for discussions on philosophies of the industry’s past, present, future, challenges and opportunities.”

The Third Coast Cocktail Summit will invite industry experts to present at varied seminars, including those offering technique breakdowns and single-cocktail deep-dives. Many will have tasting components.

Passes are now available on the Culinaria website. They range from single-day passes to an all-access ticket for the entire gathering. Discounts are available for bar and restaurant personnel. The seminars will be held at Drury Plaza Hotel San Antonio Riverwalk at 105 S. St. Mary's St.

A portion of the Third Coast Cocktail Summit's proceeds will benefit charities serving beverage and hospitality professionals.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas Hill Country's William Chris Vineyards makes list of Top 100 Wineries in the World

By Nina Rangel

William Chris Vineyards is located in the Hill Country town of Hye.

Little Bites: Craft brewery birthday parties and rare whiskey tastings are making San Antonio food news

By Nina Rangel

The Hayden's to-go Christmas meal includes batched cocktails.

WTF Food News: Hot Pockets — yes, that Hot Pockets — launches line of cargo shorts

By Nina Rangel

Hot Pockets is entering the apparel game with cargo shorts. Bold move.

Texas named worst state for a girl’s night based on safety, costs of drinks, access to five-star bars

By Nina Rangel

Texas has been named the worst state for a girl’s night out.

Also in Food & Drink

Fiery South: Thai Buri offers a taste of the Southeast Asian culinary powerhouse's regional cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

The "dried" curry featuring coarsely ground pork is a standout at Thai Buri.

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us