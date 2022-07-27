San Antonio restaurant ﻿Pharm Table launching monthly Noches Bohemias DJ series

Noches Bohemias will offer patio diners a mix of low-fi and eclectic sounds over cocktails and bites as the sun goes down.

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 3:55 pm

Plant-forward Southtown restaurant ﻿Pharm Table will launch a monthly DJ series Aug. 5. - Photo Courtesy Pharm Table
Photo Courtesy Pharm Table
Plant-forward Southtown restaurant ﻿Pharm Table will launch a monthly DJ series Aug. 5.
Have some beats with those beets, San Antonio.

Plant-forward Southtown restaurant ﻿Pharm Table is launching a DJ series called Noches Bohemias to showcase global beats from two of its own team members.

Noches Bohemias will provide patio diners with a once-a-month mix of low-fi and eclectic sounds over cocktails and bites. The inaugural spin session, set for Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m., will feature DJ Luke Martinez — a.k.a. Calm College — and DJ Armando Estrada, who also goes by the handle Todo Chido.

Pharm Table serves dinner until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and the bar will be open later as well, serving up apothecary cocktails as well as biodynamic wines curated by in-house sommelier Scott Ota.

The eatery, located at 611 South Presa St., is based on chef Elizabeth Johnson’s Ayurvedic approach to anti-inflammatory cooking, emphasizing eating for one's particular body type and featuring local heritage foods.

