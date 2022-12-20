San Antonio's beloved Cowboy Breakfast officially canceled for 2023

Organizers of the event said the costs required to produce it have gone up.

By on Tue, Dec 20, 2022 at 2:55 pm

click to enlarge The next Cowboy Breakfast will take place in 2024, according to organizers. - Ismael Rodriguez
Ismael Rodriguez
The next Cowboy Breakfast will take place in 2024, according to organizers.
The 2023 iteration of the Cowboy Breakfast — an early morning gathering that long served as the unofficial kickoff to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo — has been canceled.

After warning in November that they may need to scrap the Jan. 27 event, officials with the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation said Tuesday that they're unable to make the numbers work. Last month, organizers said the costs of supplies and logistics were requiring it to scramble for more sponsors.

While there's no Cowboy Breakfast this January, foundation officials said they're already planning for 2024's edition, which will feature WellMed as a presenting sponsor.

The breakfast was launched 44 years ago to feed trail riders as they arrived for rodeo events in San Antonio. Since then, it's evolved into a local tradition that draws thousands to share breakfast with family and friends.

During the past two years, organizers scaled back due to the pandemic, making the gathering a private event for first-responders.

The Cowboy Breakfast serves as a scholarship fundraiser and has contributed hundreds of thousands in support to St. Philips College's tourism, hospitality and culinary arts programs, according to organizers.

