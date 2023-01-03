San Antonio's Black Laboratory Brewing expands, will offer wood-fired pizzas starting Wednesday

2-1-Dough will operate from the East Side space formerly occupied by Truth Pizzeria.

By on Tue, Jan 3, 2023 at 10:18 am

Black Laboratory Brewing will open its kitchen expansion this week. - Instagram / blacklaboratorybrewing
Instagram / blacklaboratorybrewing
Black Laboratory Brewing will open its kitchen expansion this week.
Local pizza lovers were heartbroken when the East Side's Truth Pizzeria closed last October.

However, a partnership involving the defunct restaurant's next-door neighbor in the Hackberry Market strip center may ease the ache by bringing wood-fired pies back to the food-focused development.

Black Laboratory Brewing has joined forces with newcomer 2-1-Dough Pizza Co. to offer pizzas, sandwiches, salads and shareable snacks in Truth's old space at 1602 E Houston St. #111.

The pizza outfit is the brainchild of locals Caleb Lott and Adrien Flores, who operated fiery yardbird pop-up Chi Chi Birds Hot Chicken together. Lott also ran Slam Daddy Baddies, a regular burger pop-up at Black Laboratory Brewing.

"We're super excited to work with these two talented chefs. We've seen what Caleb does with hot chicken and burgers and he doesn't disappoint," Black Lab co-owner Tim Castaneda told the Current. "We're excited to see what him and [Adrien] do with this concept. We make great beer and they make great food. I think it's the perfect match."

Castaneda said the crew knocked down a portion of the shared wall to combine the two spaces, essentially doubling the size of Black Laboratory's taproom. The team will make use of the oven left behind by Truth Pizzeria, so all pizzas — and future menu items such as baked pastas — will be wood-fired.

The new eats, including vegetarian options, will start flying from the kitchen this Wednesday, according to social media posts from the brewery.
2-1-Dough’s social media pages note that its operating hours will be 3-10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On opening day, it will operate from 3 p.m. to sellout.

The Hackberry Market strip also houses Korean-inspired spot Magpie, vegan bakery Cake Thieves and The Farmer’s Butcher.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio chef Edward Villarreal plans cannabis-infused cafe near UTSA's downtown campus

By Nina Rangel

Chef Edward Villarreal poses with some tasty buds.

Annual Report: National food trends, good and bad, affected San Antonio diners and restaurants

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's The Board Couple offers charcuterie and grazing boards.

Houston-based sports bar McIntyre's first San Antonio location now open in Southtown

By Nina Rangel

McIntyre’s opened its first Alamo City location in Southtown Thursday.

New rooftop event venue The Skyline to offer weddings with views of downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

The Skyline offers uninterrupted views of downtown San Antonio.

Also in Food & Drink

Industry insights, beverage education on the menu at inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit

By Nina Rangel

It'd be impossible not to spot similarities between the inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit and the San Antonio Cocktail Conference.

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us