San Antonio's Black Laboratory Brewing expands, will offer wood-fired pizzas starting Wednesday

However, a partnership involving the defunct restaurant's next-door neighbor in the Hackberry Market strip center may ease the ache by bringing wood-fired pies back to the food-focused development.
Black Laboratory Brewing has joined forces with newcomer 2-1-Dough Pizza Co. to offer pizzas, sandwiches, salads and shareable snacks in Truth's old space at 1602 E Houston St. #111.
The pizza outfit is the brainchild of locals Caleb Lott and Adrien Flores, who operated fiery yardbird pop-up Chi Chi Birds Hot Chicken together. Lott also ran Slam Daddy Baddies, a regular burger pop-up at Black Laboratory Brewing.
"We're super excited to work with these two talented chefs. We've seen what Caleb does with hot chicken and burgers and he doesn't disappoint," Black Lab co-owner Tim Castaneda told the Current. "We're excited to see what him and [Adrien] do with this concept. We make great beer and they make great food. I think it's the perfect match."
Castaneda said the crew knocked down a portion of the shared wall to combine the two spaces, essentially doubling the size of Black Laboratory's taproom. The team will make use of the oven left behind by Truth Pizzeria, so all pizzas — and future menu items such as baked pastas — will be wood-fired.
The new eats, including vegetarian options, will start flying from the kitchen this Wednesday, according to social media posts from the brewery.
2-1-Dough’s social media pages note that its operating hours will be 3-10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On opening day, it will operate from 3 p.m. to sellout.
The Hackberry Market strip also houses Korean-inspired spot Magpie, vegan bakery Cake Thieves and The Farmer’s Butcher.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter