San Antonio's El Remedio food truck empire opens first brick-and-mortar restaurant

click to enlarge Instagram / elremedio_sa El Remedio's food trucks and new restaurant specialize in birria and Mexican seafood.

Five years after San Antonio-based El Remedio launched its first mobile kitchen, the food-truck fleet has opened the doors on a brick-and-mortar restaurantEl Remedio Mexican Kitchen and Bar, 5018 Research Drive, held its soft opening Tuesday, according to a Facebook post shared late in the day. The eatery is now slinging a limited menu of the same birria and Mexican seafood dishes that made the business' four food trucks popular.“Todays [sic] soft opening was such a blessing,” the post read. “We are beyond blessed and thankful … We will see you guys tomorrow at El Remedio Mexican kitchen & bar. ”The new restaurant — located less than a mile from USAA headquarters — occupies the building that previously housed a Gibby's Ice House location, which has since relocated to the South Side's Brooks development.According to El Remedio’s online posts, Tuesday’s soft opening ran from 6-11 p.m. Operating hours for the rest of the week are unclear.