San Antonio's El Remedio food truck empire opens first brick-and-mortar restaurant

The upcoming spot is less than a mile from USAA headquarters and occupies the old Gibby's Ice House location.

By on Thu, Dec 8, 2022 at 11:02 am

click to enlarge El Remedio's food trucks and new restaurant specialize in birria and Mexican seafood. - Instagram / elremedio_sa
Instagram / elremedio_sa
El Remedio's food trucks and new restaurant specialize in birria and Mexican seafood.
Five years after San Antonio-based El Remedio launched its first mobile kitchen, the food-truck fleet has opened the doors on a brick-and-mortar restaurant

El Remedio Mexican Kitchen and Bar, 5018 Research Drive, held its soft opening Tuesday, according to a Facebook post shared late in the day. The eatery is now slinging a limited menu of the same birria and Mexican seafood dishes that made the business' four food trucks popular.

“Todays [sic] soft opening was such a blessing,” the post read. “We are beyond blessed and thankful … We will see you guys tomorrow at El Remedio Mexican kitchen & bar. ”

The new restaurant — located less than a mile from USAA headquarters — occupies the building that previously housed a Gibby's Ice House location, which has since relocated to the South Side's Brooks development.

According to El Remedio’s online posts, Tuesday’s soft opening ran from 6-11 p.m. Operating hours for the rest of the week are unclear. 

