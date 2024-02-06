San Antonio’s first Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar drops late February opening date

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar A rendering of San Antonio's upcoming Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar.

San Antonio’s first Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar will open in late February, bringing island vibes and tropical tipples to the Shops at La Cantera, according to officials with the Seattle-based chain.The 7,500-square-foot location at 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 25105, will integrate its dining space with an open-plan retail store, allowing patrons to snag the brand’s resort-inspired clothing and furniture before or after dining and drinking.Tommy Bahama's food menu will feature items that embody the phrase, “vacay all day.” Expect coconut shrimp, blackened mahi mahi tacos, ahi poke bowls and Nashville-style hot chicken sliders. As the Marlin Bar part of its name suggests, a full bar will serve up colorful margaritas and Mai Tais, martinis, wine, beer and a few booze-free sippers.While prepping for the debut of the Marlin Bar, Tommy Bahama's existing retail location, 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Unit 19110, will temporarily close, according to company officials. Past the grand opening, the spot will operate 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.Tommy Bahama operates 15 restaurants from New York to Hawaii, including one in the Dallas suburb of Plano and another in The Woodlands, north of Houston.Company officials didn't provide an exact opening date for the San Antonio location.