San Antonio's Jacked Potato has moved into downtown's Shops at Rivercenter

The veteran-owned business reopened in its new digs Jan. 15.

By on Mon, Jan 30, 2023 at 10:34 am

Jacked Potato is now open inside downtown San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter. - Facebook / jackedpotato
Facebook / jackedpotato
Jacked Potato is now open inside downtown San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter.
When loaded-spud eatery Jacked Potato suddenly closed its Northeast San Antonio location last summer, owner Jacci Castille promised that it would reopen in a higher-profile locale.

Now, she's made good on that pledge, setting down roots at downtown's Shops at Rivercenter mall.

Jacked Potato's new space opened Jan. 15, slinging baked spuds loaded with toppings including macaroni and cheese, shrimp étouffée, pulled pork, chili and shrimp, according to social media posts.

The veteran-owned restaurant operated in the Converse area since 2020 but temporarily shut down last year. At the time, Castille blamed the COVID-19 pandemic, escalating food costs, limited roadside traffic and staffing issues.

The relocated Jacked Potato is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

