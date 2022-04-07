Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio’s StreetFare food truck park hosting Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

As the name suggests, the food fest will also feature live wrestling.

By on Thu, Apr 7, 2022 at 5:00 pm

StreetFare SA will hold a Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown April 30. - INSTAGRAM / STREETFARESA
Instagram / streetfaresa
StreetFare SA will hold a Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown April 30.
Let's just say this one is nacho average food fest.

Austin Highway food truck park StreetFare SA will hold its debut Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown on Saturday, April 30, offering up nacho samplings from eight mobile kitchens, along with beer and tequila tastings, local vendors, music and games.

And in keeping with the name, you bet your ass there will be live professional wrestling. Yep, Texas Wrestling Academy is scheduled to provide the headbutts, flying kicks and atomic drops to keep diners entertained.

Freetail Brewing Company and Mar Azul Tequila will dole out alcoholic offerings, while DJ Chacho and the Lee High School Mariachi Unido Ensemble will keep the tunes flowing.

Tickets to the fest are $20 on the StreetFare SA website. Each ticket gets the attendee nacho tastings and one complimentary drink. The event runs 2-8 p.m. at StreetFare SA, 1916 Austin Highway.

Cullum's Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that's now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum's starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up.

Oblate Cafe 904 Oblate Dr, (210) 826-3363, facebook.com/Oblate-cafe Oblate Cafe is the quintessential hole-in-the-wall diner, offering no-frills and amazing food. It may have a limited menu, but everything from the Texas Style Steak Sandwich to their burgers will have you coming back for more. It's super reasonably priced too!

Ricky's Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they're open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait.

