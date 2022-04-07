San Antonio’s StreetFare food truck park hosting Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Instagram / streetfaresa
StreetFare SA will hold a Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown April 30.
Let's just say this one is nacho
average food fest.
Austin Highway food truck park StreetFare SA will hold its debut Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown on Saturday, April 30, offering up nacho samplings from eight mobile kitchens, along with beer and tequila tastings, local vendors, music and games.
And in keeping with the name, you bet your ass there will be live professional wrestling. Yep, Texas Wrestling Academy is scheduled to provide the headbutts, flying kicks and atomic drops to keep diners entertained.
Freetail Brewing Company and Mar Azul Tequila will dole out alcoholic offerings, while DJ Chacho and the Lee High School Mariachi Unido Ensemble will keep the tunes flowing.
Tickets to the fest are $20 on the StreetFare SA website
. Each ticket gets the attendee nacho tastings and one complimentary drink. The event runs 2-8 p.m. at StreetFare SA, 1916 Austin Highway.
