San Antonio’s Thirsty Horse Saloon unveils massive back patio, music stage

Castle Hills country music haven the Thirsty Horse Saloon has expanded its footprint with a massive new outdoor space it’s calling the Back Porch.The expansion includes a raised music stage, an outdoor bar, picnic tables and plenty of space for boot-scootin’. According to the venue's social media posts, the Back Porch regularly books live music acts, including local country artists Jefferson Clay, Chris Hollacheck and Marc Martinez. The outdoor stage also hosts live band karaoke with Retro Nouveau on Fridays.Thirsty Horse is located at 2335 NW Military Highway. It's open Wednesday through Sunday 7 p.m.-2 a.m.