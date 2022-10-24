San Antonio's Viking Tavern now serving hearty feasts near Leon Valley neighborhood

Among other meaty dishes, the menu at the theme restaurant, located at 3299 Wurzbach Road, includes eight hour-smoked beef ribs, braised lamb shanks and a wild-game burger featuring ground elk, wagyu beef, bison and wild boar.
"Vikings in all aspects were actually farmers. It's all about a farm-to-table kind of a deal, really just appreciating the earth," executive chef Sergio Moreno told KENS5. “We're the only ones that are like this in San Antonio. We haven't found any other restaurant that is going off of this genre, or Scandinavian base.”
We’re not sure where Valhalla Nachos fit into traditional Scandinavian fare, which is big on grains, fatty fish, berries and stone fruit. But, hey, it’s Texas.
The strip mall restaurant's social media accounts show ample dining room space, where hungry patrons receive their hefty platters from amply endowed, costumed servers.
Of course, pool tables, arcade games and LED-illuminated hallways aren't exactly the sort of thing found along the Scandinavian coast during the 11th Century. But with a pop-culture hunger for all things viking, San Antonio fans of theme dining may be willing to suspend some disbelief.
