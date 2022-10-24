San Antonio's Viking Tavern now serving hearty feasts near Leon Valley neighborhood

The new theme restaurant specializes in dishes of slow-smoked meats fit for pillagers.

By on Mon, Oct 24, 2022 at 2:45 pm

Viking Tavern Restaurant is now open at 3299 Wurzbach Road. - Facebook / Viking Tavern Restaurant
Facebook / Viking Tavern Restaurant
Viking Tavern Restaurant is now open at 3299 Wurzbach Road.
New San Antonio dining spot Viking Tavern Restaurant has begun serving heaping dishes of slow-smoked meats fit for hungry pillagers, TV station KENS5 reports.

Among other meaty dishes, the menu at the theme restaurant, located at 3299 Wurzbach Road, includes eight hour-smoked beef ribs, braised lamb shanks and a wild-game burger featuring ground elk, wagyu beef, bison and wild boar.
"Vikings in all aspects were actually farmers. It's all about a farm-to-table kind of a deal, really just appreciating the earth," executive chef Sergio Moreno told KENS5. “We're the only ones that are like this in San Antonio. We haven't found any other restaurant that is going off of this genre, or Scandinavian base.”

We’re not sure where Valhalla Nachos fit into traditional Scandinavian fare, which is big on grains, fatty fish, berries and stone fruit. But, hey, it’s Texas.

The strip mall restaurant's social media accounts show ample dining room space, where hungry patrons receive their hefty platters from amply endowed, costumed servers.

Of course, pool tables, arcade games and LED-illuminated hallways aren't exactly the sort of thing found along the Scandinavian coast during the 11th Century. But with a pop-culture hunger for all things viking, San Antonio fans of theme dining may be willing to suspend some disbelief.

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
H-E-B Conchitas and Fideo Loco Comida Kits heb.com Sure, it may not be like your abuela's, but H-E-B's Comida Kits are the closest many people can get to homemade conchitas and fideo loco.

25 puro H-E-B products San Antonians can't live without

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival

Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Singh’s Vietnamese 2803 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, toasttab.com/singhs/v3 Since everything on the menu is less than $15, you can mix it up as you wish. Keep things fresh by trying out the different meat and veg options for Singhs’ goi, rice, bún and banh mi sandwiches — all under $14 — or try out the restaurant’s signature winghs for $12. Photo by mimi.ortizz via Instagram / singhs_sa

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less

Food & Drink Slideshows

