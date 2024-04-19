Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Selena tribute beer stops production after Quintanilla family sends cease-and-desist letter

The partners behind the beer produced about 1,000 cans of it before the singer's family put the kibosh on its sale.

By on Fri, Apr 19, 2024 at 3:43 pm

Tomo La Flor is a hibiscus pale ale with a hint of guava.
A group of minority-owned businesses introduced a beer honoring Selena Quintanilla ahead of April 16, which would have been the slain Tejano legend's 53rd birthday. However, the partners didn't get past brewing the first batch, Latin multimedia site Mitu reports.

The late singer's family hit the venture with a cease-and-desist order shortly after it launched the brew, according to Mitu's reporting.

Southern California Chicano lifestyle boutique Mi Vida, eatery Quarantine Pizza and craft-beer spot Brewjeria Co. were behind La Flor, a limited-release beer named after one of Selena's most famous songs, Como La Flor. The team produced 1,000 cans of the commemorative brew, billed as a hibiscus pale ale with a hint of guava, which quickly sold out, Mitu reports.

After learning of the release, Selena's family sent sent a letter to Brewjeria co-owner Agustin Ruelas ordering him to halt production, according to the site.

Ruelas told Mitu neither he nor his partners believed the beer's visual treatment "crossed over into copyright or trademark infringement." The cans feature a dark-haired woman with a rose in her hair and bedazzled bustier — a signature piece of Selena's stage wear — but the partners said nothing definitively identifies the woman as the singer, nor does the packaging use her name.

Over the years, the Quintanilla family has earned a reputation for playing hardball with businesses that use Selena's image or likeness in any way.

Recently, Quintanilla railed against cable network Oxygen for airing a documentary featuring an extensive interview with Yolanda Saldívar, the woman now serving a life sentence for Selena's murder. Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, which debuted in February, featured the convicted killer speaking about her relationship with the singer.

Saldívar, who headed Selena's fan club, shot the Tejano star in 1995, just as she was poised for a mainstream commercial breakthrough. The incident came after Selena accused Saldívar of embezzling funds.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

April 17, 2024

