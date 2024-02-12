Selena's father rails against new documentary featuring Yolanda Saldívar

click to enlarge
A new two-part series on Oxygen True Crime purports to offer new details about the death of Tejano superstar Selena.
Abraham Quintanilla, the father of Tejano legend Selena, blasted a new Oxygen True Crime docu-series about the death of his daughter ahead of its Saturday release.
In an interview with celebrity gossip site TMZ
, Quintanilla said neither he nor anyone else in his family was involved in the two-part series Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them
. He also questioned why its producers interviewed Yolanda Saldívar, who's now serving a life sentence for Selena's murder, saying she's repeatedly lied in the past and will have no credibility with viewers.
Saldívar, who headed Selena's fan club, shot the Tejano star in 1995, just as she was poised for a mainstream commercial breakthrough. The incident came after Selena accused Saldívar of embezzling funds.
In promo materials, Oxygen True Crime said its inside-prison interview with Saldívar marks the first time in more than two decades the convicted killer has spoken extensively in English and on camera about the shooting. The series also will include interviews with Saldívar's family members.
Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them
will air in back-to-back episodes. The first installment will show at 8 p.m. Feb. 17, and the second will air following day at 7 p.m. The episodes also will be available for streaming on Peacock the day after their debut on Oxygen True Crime.
The air date is roughly a year before Saldívar is eligible for parole.
