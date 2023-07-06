Tarka Indian Kitchen planning second San Antonio location near SeaWorld

Instagram / tarkaindiankitchen
Austin-based Tarka Indian Kitchen will open a second location near SeaWorld this fall.
Austin-based chain Tarka Indian Kitchen plans to serve up curries and kebabs at a new San Antonio location near SeaWorld this fall, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing
.
Construction on the 2,500-square-foot eatery — located at 9710 State Highway 151, Suite 107 — is slated to begin in August and wrap up in October. The $450,000 project will remodel a space that formerly housed Ding Tea & Crumbs.
The same interchange around 151 also includes recently opened outlets from Chicken Salad Chick, Dave’s Hot Chicken and Torchy’s Tacos.
Founded in Austin in 2009, Tarka Indian Kitchen operates locations across Austin, San Antonio, Round Rock and Houston. Its existing San Antonio store is located in Stone Oak at 427 N. Loop 1604 West.
