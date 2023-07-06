Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Tarka Indian Kitchen planning second San Antonio location near SeaWorld

Construction on the 2,500-square-foot eatery is expected to finish in October.

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 12:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Austin-based Tarka Indian Kitchen will open a second location near SeaWorld this fall. - Instagram / tarkaindiankitchen
Instagram / tarkaindiankitchen
Austin-based Tarka Indian Kitchen will open a second location near SeaWorld this fall.
Austin-based chain Tarka Indian Kitchen plans to serve up curries and kebabs at a new San Antonio location near SeaWorld this fall, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

Construction on the 2,500-square-foot eatery — located at 9710 State Highway 151, Suite 107 — is slated to begin in August and wrap up in October. The $450,000 project will remodel a space that formerly housed Ding Tea & Crumbs.

The same interchange around 151 also includes recently opened outlets from Chicken Salad Chick, Dave’s Hot Chicken and Torchy’s Tacos.

Founded in Austin in 2009, Tarka Indian Kitchen operates locations across Austin, San Antonio, Round Rock and Houston. Its existing San Antonio store is located in Stone Oak at 427 N. Loop 1604 West.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Jingu House at San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden to open new kitchen, dining area

By Nina Rangel

The Jingu House at San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden.

Here's where to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day on July 6 in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Tony G's Soul Food’s legendary fried chicken.

San Antonio nightspot The Squeezebox closing permanently at end of July

By Nina Rangel

Lights shine on a mural inside The Squeezebox.

San Antonio chef Robert Cantu of Moon's Daughters goes solo with Nomad Chef venture

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio chef Robert Cantu has left The Moon's Daughters.

Also in Food & Drink

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us