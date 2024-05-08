LAST CALL FOR SA FLAVOR TICKETS! JOIN US 5/9

Texas-based Tito's Handmade Vodka introduces cocktail book

Spirit in a Bottle: Tales and Drinks from Tito’s Handmade Vodka is available now in hardcover and ebook versions.

By on Wed, May 8, 2024 at 4:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Tito’s Handmade Vodka has launched a 200-page cocktail recipe book. - Courtesy Photo / Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Courtesy Photo / Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Tito’s Handmade Vodka has launched a 200-page cocktail recipe book.
Everyone knows that the best way to tell a good story is over a stiff drink, and Texas-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka has taken that sentiment to heart with debut of a new cocktail book.

The Austin-based liquor company is billing Spirit in a Bottle: Tales and Drinks from Tito’s Handmade Vodka as "an entertaining blend of storytelling and mixology," which invites fans to craft a variety of drinks while enjoying accompanying stories about the brand’s history.
Each cocktail recipe is accompanied by a story about the Austin-based vodka company's journey. - Courtesy Photo / Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Courtesy Photo / Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Each cocktail recipe is accompanied by a story about the Austin-based vodka company's journey.

The Icons & Classics and Austin & Texas chapters celebrate the brand’s 25-year-plus journey, while the Stardust & Spirit and Love & Dogs chapters highlight its philanthropic efforts, according to company officials. Meanwhile, the Mixology & Barware, Infused & Crafted and Infusions & Syrups chapters stocked with tips and lessons for the at-home cocktail enthusiast.

Released by HarperCollins (Harvest), Spirit in a Bottle is on sale now with a hardcover price of $25 and an ebook price of $12.99.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

These San Antonio restaurants are offering Mother's Day brunch and special menus

By Nina Rangel

Central Market is offering three Mother's Day specials.

New nightspot The Rose has opened in downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

The Rose of San Antonio is now slinging "handcrafted cocktails and delectable small bites" downtown.

Instagrammable San Antonio coffee spot Kaffeinated opening second location

By Nina Rangel

Kaffeinated will soon open a second San Antonio location.

Gruene Tea Haus now open north of San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Gruene Tea Haus owners Casey and Albert Luna, left to right, opened their venture April 27.

Lombrano Food Hall offers automated food experiences that mostly hit the mark

By Ron Bechtol

At Lombrano Food Hall, a small order-pickup foyer fronts a warehouse of ghost kitchens for rent.

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us