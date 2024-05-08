Texas-based Tito's Handmade Vodka introduces cocktail book

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Tito’s Handmade Vodka has launched a 200-page cocktail recipe book.
Everyone knows that the best way to tell a good story is over a stiff drink, and Texas-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka has taken that sentiment to heart with debut of a new cocktail book.
The Austin-based liquor company is billing Spirit in a Bottle: Tales and Drinks from Tito’s Handmade Vodka
as "an entertaining blend of storytelling and mixology," which invites fans to craft a variety of drinks while enjoying accompanying stories about the brand’s history.
Courtesy Photo / Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Each cocktail recipe is accompanied by a story about the Austin-based vodka company's journey.
The Icons & Classics and Austin & Texas chapters celebrate the brand’s 25-year-plus journey, while the Stardust & Spirit and Love & Dogs chapters highlight its philanthropic efforts, according to company officials. Meanwhile, the Mixology & Barware, Infused & Crafted and Infusions & Syrups chapters stocked with tips and lessons for the at-home cocktail enthusiast.
Released by HarperCollins (Harvest), Spirit in a Bottle
is on sale now with a hardcover price of $25 and an ebook price of $12.99.
