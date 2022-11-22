These San Antonio bars and restaurants are offering holiday-themed pop-ups

Instagram / esquiretavernsa Downstairs at The Esquire Tavern will host a Christmas-themed pop-up bar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 31.

Instagram / chickennpicklesat Chicken N Pickle is now taking reservations for its seasonal pop-up bar Snowbound.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country's Yeti Cabin is one interactive Arctic Lodge attraction.

Even though 2021’s Snowmaggedon is still smarting for some San Antonians, many of us just can't wait for winter outings to arrive — especially those centered around seasonal cocktails and bites.The good news is that plenty of San Antonio bars and restaurants are already unveiling plans for seasonal pop-ups that will transform them into winter wonderlands. What follows is a list of some of those holiday happenings, including options for both groups and romantic one-on-one outings.is bringing back its seasonal pop-up bar Snowbound, including twinkling lights, a gondola photo booth, ski lodge decorations, fire pits and seasonal food and cocktails. The pickleball venue’s pop-up began taking reservations Nov. 18, accommodating parties of up to six to mingle in a ski lodge-esque space for two hours per reservation. Guests must be of legal age, and the venue is unable to change the date and time of reservations once they're made. Tables at Snowbound run $15 per person, and reservations are being accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 5.will host the Christmas-themed bar concept Miracle from Nov. 21 to Dec. 31. The pop-up will transform the River Walk-level space with flashy decorations and a holiday-inspired collection of craft cocktails presented in festive specialty glassware. Miracle is a worldwide event spread across hundreds of bars, all serving a curated menu of cocktails from kitschy, nostalgia-inducing glassware. The SA location is now open and will run through the rest of the year. It will operate Tuesdays through Thursdays — along with Sundays — from 5 p.m.-midnight and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.has opened the Arctic Lodge, a pop-up lounge featuring holiday-themed cocktails — such as the Fizz Navidad and Treat Yo’Elf — as well as drinks for kiddos and tasty eats served amid Instagrammable holiday decor. The pop-up will host multiple holiday events, including a cookie-decorating gathering, a hot cocoa bar, reindeer meet-and-greets, Elf on the Shelf DIY scavenger hunts and horse-drawn sleigh rides. Holiday-specific activities will take place at the Hill Country property through the end of the year.