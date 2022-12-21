These San Antonio restaurants are open and serving on Christmas Day

The holiday season can be stressful, and adding holiday cooking to the mix can be downright anxiety-inducing.

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 12:33 pm

Boiler House is one San Antonio restaurant open on Christmas Day. - Instagram / boilerhousesa
Instagram / boilerhousesa
Boiler House is one San Antonio restaurant open on Christmas Day.
Luckily, loads of San Antonio dining establishments plan to open their doors on Christmas Eve and Day to offer a culinary respite.

We’ll update this list as businesses reach out to us, but please keep in mind that things are always subject to change, especially as severe weather makes its way through the Alamo City over the weekend.

Do yourself — and your fellow diners — a favor and make sure you call ahead and verify the restaurant is open before you go.
  • 1 Watson, 111 Soledad St.
  • 2M Smokehouse, 2731 South W.W. White Road
  • 99 Asian Bistro, 5819 Northwest Loop 410, #119
  • Alamo Beer Co., 202 Lamar St.
  • Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails, 306 W. Market St.
  • Bakery Lorraine, multiple locations
  • Birotes Tortas Ahogadas, 3004 W. Martin St.
  • Bistr09, 6106 Broadway
  • Black Bear Diner, 2707 S.E. Military Dr.
  • Boiler House, 312 Pearl Parkway, Bldg. 3
  • Boudro’s, 421 E. Commerce St.
  • Chef’s Table Turkish Mediterranean Grill, 1546 Babcock Road #102
  • Cured, 306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101
  • Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar, 2895 Thousand Oaks Dr.
  • Ding How Chinese Restaurant, 4531 Northwest Loop 410
  • Dorrego's at Hotel Valencia Riverwalk, 150 E. Houston St.
  • Down on Grayson, 303 E. Grayson St.
  • El Mirasol, multiple locations
  • Fogo de Chao, multiple locations
  • Four Brothers Southern Provisions, 112 College St.
  • Frederick’s, multiple locations
  • Jardín, 555 Funston Place
  • J-Prime Steakhouse, 1401 N. Loop 1604 West
  • Kona Grill, multiple locations
  • Los Azulejos Restaurante, 2267 N.W. Military Highway, Suite 101
  • Mad Dogs British Pub, 123 Losoya St. #19
  • Nonna Osteria, multiple locations
  • Paesanos, multiple locations
  • The Palm, 233 E. Houston St., Suite 100
  • Pinstack, 742 N.W. 410, Suite 201
  • Range, 125 Houston St.
  • Rosario’s, multiple locations
  • Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, multiple locations
  • The Rustic - 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204
  • SAT Asian Seafood, 6000 I-35
  • Sichuan House, 3505 Wurzbach Road #103
  • The Slice Pizzeria, 7121 W. Highway 90, Suite #210
  • Smashin Crab, multiple locations
  • Smokey Mo’s BBQ, multiple locations
  • Southerleigh, 136 E. Grayson St., Suite 120
  • Spice Grill and Bar, 220 Broadway
  • Stone Werks, multiple locations
  • Sushishima Japanese Restaurant, multiple locations
  • Sweetfire Kitchen at La Cantera Resort and Spa, 16641 La Cantera Parkway
  • Sylver Spoon Dinner Theater, 6700 I-35 in New Braunfels
  • Texas de Brazil, 313 E. Houston St.
  • Tre Trattoria, 200 W. Jones Ave.
  • Vegan Avenue, 2512 N. Main Ave.
nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

