These San Antonio restaurants are open and serving on Christmas Day

Instagram / boilerhousesa Boiler House is one San Antonio restaurant open on Christmas Day.

1 Watson, 111 Soledad St.



2M Smokehouse, 2731 South W.W. White Road



99 Asian Bistro, 5819 Northwest Loop 410, #119



Alamo Beer Co., 202 Lamar St.



Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails, 306 W. Market St.



Bakery Lorraine, multiple locations



Birotes Tortas Ahogadas, 3004 W. Martin St.



Bistr09, 6106 Broadway



Black Bear Diner, 2707 S.E. Military Dr.



Boiler House, 312 Pearl Parkway, Bldg. 3



Boudro’s, 421 E. Commerce St.



Chef’s Table Turkish Mediterranean Grill, 1546 Babcock Road #102



Cured, 306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101



Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar, 2895 Thousand Oaks Dr.



Ding How Chinese Restaurant, 4531 Northwest Loop 410



Dorrego's at Hotel Valencia Riverwalk, 150 E. Houston St.



Down on Grayson, 303 E. Grayson St.



El Mirasol, multiple locations



Fogo de Chao, multiple locations



Four Brothers Southern Provisions, 112 College St.



Frederick’s, multiple locations



Jardín, 555 Funston Place



J-Prime Steakhouse, 1401 N. Loop 1604 West



Kona Grill, multiple locations



Los Azulejos Restaurante, 2267 N.W. Military Highway, Suite 101



Mad Dogs British Pub, 123 Losoya St. #19



Nonna Osteria, multiple locations



Paesanos, multiple locations



The Palm, 233 E. Houston St., Suite 100



Pinstack, 742 N.W. 410, Suite 201



Range, 125 Houston St.



Rosario’s, multiple locations



Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, multiple locations



The Rustic - 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204



SAT Asian Seafood, 6000 I-35



Sichuan House, 3505 Wurzbach Road #103



The Slice Pizzeria, 7121 W. Highway 90, Suite #210



Smashin Crab, multiple locations



Smokey Mo’s BBQ, multiple locations



Southerleigh, 136 E. Grayson St., Suite 120



Spice Grill and Bar, 220 Broadway



Stone Werks, multiple locations



Sushishima Japanese Restaurant, multiple locations



Sweetfire Kitchen at La Cantera Resort and Spa, 16641 La Cantera Parkway



Sylver Spoon Dinner Theater, 6700 I-35 in New Braunfels



Texas de Brazil, 313 E. Houston St.



Tre Trattoria, 200 W. Jones Ave.



Vegan Avenue, 2512 N. Main Ave.

The holiday season can be stressful, and adding holiday cooking to the mix can be downright anxiety-inducing.Luckily, loads of San Antonio dining establishments plan to open their doors on Christmas Eve and Day to offer a culinary respite.We’ll update this list as businesses reach out to us, but please keep in mind that things are always subject to change, especially as severe weather makes its way through the Alamo City over the weekend.Do yourself — and your fellow diners — a favor and make sure you call ahead and verify the restaurant is open before you go.