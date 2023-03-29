Utah-based drink chain Swig bringing its 'dirty soda' drive-thru concept to San Antonio

The fast-growing chain will offer customizable drinks, including sodas with dairy mixed in, at the Sea World-area location.

Wed, Mar 29, 2023

Swig's McKinney, Texas location opened last fall. - Instagram / swigdrinks
Instagram / swigdrinks
Swig's McKinney, Texas location opened last fall.
Drive-thru drink chain Swig will expand into the Alamo City this fall, opening a Sea World area store in late fall, according to a regulatory document.

The business will bring its “dirty sodas” — carbonated beverages with milk mixed in — to the corner of Talley and Culebra roads this fall, according to a March 26 Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

So, what's the deal with “dirty soda"? According to pop culture blog The Cut, the trend gained popularity in Utah during the 2010s, when the area’s significant Mormon population sought out mocktails and frappucino alternatives. Observant Mormons abstain from alcohol and “hot drinks” such as coffee, but soda is considered OK.

To that end, the chain allows guests to mix and match fountain drinks with a slew of flavors, purees and fresh fruits — and, of course, dairy and dairy-like additions such as coconut cream, half and half and vanilla cream.

The concept also offers boba teas, sweet teas, hot chocolate and snacks including cookies and pretzel bites with dipping options.

Born in 2021, Swig expanded into Texas last year with four Dallas-Fort Worth openings, Focus Daily News reports. It now operates more than 40 locations across Arizona, Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

Construction on the 650-square-foot San Antonio spot will begin in August and is expected to be complete in November, the company's TDLR filing notes. Company officials were unavailable for immediate comment on its other Alamo City plans.

Swig is the latest customizable drink chain from Utah to set its sights on San Antonio. Rival Fiiz Drinks opened its first outpost here earlier in the spring.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

