Selena killer Yolanda Saldivar speaks out in new docu-series airing later this month

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them airs Feb. 17 on the Oxygen True Crime network.

Mon, Feb 5, 2024

click to enlarge A new two-part series on Oxygen True Crime purports to offer new details about the death of Tejano superstar Selena. - YouTube screen capture: Oxygen
YouTube screen capture: Oxygen
A new two-part series on Oxygen True Crime purports to offer new details about the death of Tejano superstar Selena.
The woman serving prison time for the untimely death of Tejano music superstar Selena Quintanilla-Perez is telling her side of the story in a new true crime docu-series airing this month.

Yolanda Saldivar was convicted of shooting and killing Selena at a Corpus Christi Days Inn on March 31, 1995, just as the singer was commanding mainstream attention. The incident reportedly took place after Selena accused Saldivar of embezzling funds from her fan club.

Saldivar is serving a life sentence at the Patrick O’Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas, and is up for parole next year. Ahead of the hearing, Saldivar and members of her family did interviews for the two-part Oxygen True Crime documentary Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them.

“In a series of wide-ranging interviews from prison, Saldivar details her working relationship and friendship with Selena, and she’s not alone,” according to Oxygen True Crime's promo for the series. “For the first time, members of Yolanda’s family discuss the two women and never-before-revealed documents and recordings in an effort to show there was more to the tragedy than the public knows.”

Saldivar's discussions with the Oxygen True Crime crew also mark the first time in more than two decades that she's been interviewed extensively in English and on camera.

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them will air in back-to-back episodes. The first will show at 8 p.m. Feb. 17, and the second will air following day at 7 p.m. In addition to running on Oxygen True Crime, the episodes will be available for streaming on Peacock the day after their debut on the cable network.

