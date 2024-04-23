San Antonio's Santikos Theaters offering free family movies this summer

Beginning in June, the theater chain will offer its Free Summer Movies Series across all 26 of its locations, excluding its cinema in Fort Bliss. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, families will be able watch early-bird screenings of eight family-friendly films free of charge.
The free movies will start at 10 a.m. on listed dates with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets will only be available in person on the day of the show.
Here's the schedule:
- June 11 and 12: Minions: The Rise of Gru
- June 18 and 19: Trolls Band Together
- June 25 and 26: How to Train Your Dragon
- July 2 and 3: The Bad Guys
- July 9 and 10: Migration
- July 16 and 17: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- July 23 and 24: Shrek 2
- July 30 and 31: Sing 2
