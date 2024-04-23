Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio's Santikos Theaters offering free family movies this summer

Movies including How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek 2 and Minions: The Rise of Gru will screen for free on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

By on Tue, Apr 23, 2024 at 10:40 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge How to Train Your Dragon is one of the family friendly movies Santikos will screen for free at 26 theaters this summer. - DreamWorks Animation
DreamWorks Animation
How to Train Your Dragon is one of the family friendly movies Santikos will screen for free at 26 theaters this summer.
San Antonio-based Santikos Theaters is bringing back free family movies this summer, trotting out two months of screenings of animated favorites including How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek 2 and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Beginning in June, the theater chain will offer its Free Summer Movies Series across all 26 of its locations, excluding its cinema in Fort Bliss. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, families will be able watch early-bird screenings of eight family-friendly films free of charge.

The free movies will start at 10 a.m. on listed dates with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets will only be available in person on the day of the show.

Here's the schedule:
  • June 11 and 12: Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • June 18 and 19: Trolls Band Together
  • June 25 and 26: How to Train Your Dragon
  • July 2 and 3: The Bad Guys
  • July 9 and 10: Migration
  • July 16 and 17: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • July 23 and 24: Shrek 2
  • July 30 and 31: Sing 2
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Movie Reviews & News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio-raised Jorgeous competing on new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

By Sanford Nowlin

Jorgeous, who competed on Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race, is now among the show alumni featured on the latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Former Texas resident Lukas Haas stars opposite John Travolta in action flick Cash Out

By Kiko Martinez

In Cash Out, Lukas Haas plays Shawn Goddard, a member of a crew of thieves who drags his older brother Mason (John Travolta) into a bank heist for a big score.

Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes talk sounds, puppets and chemistry on set of Música

By Kiko Martinez

Rudy Mancuso and Camila Mendes star in the new romantic musical comedy Música.

San Antonio startup DeLorean says it's still in operation despite quietly moving offices

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean customers rang alarm bells Monday, saying they were unable to access their deposits for the company's Alpha 5 electric vehicle.

San Antonio-raised Jorgeous competing on new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

By Sanford Nowlin

Jorgeous, who competed on Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race, is now among the show alumni featured on the latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Sweet Talk: Oscar nominee Amy Ryan discusses role in new Apple TV+ private detective series Sugar

By Kiko Martinez

Oscar-nominated actress Amy Ryan plays Melanie in the new Apple TV+ series Sugar.

Cast of Netflix sci-fi series 3 Body Problem discusses idea that science is dead

By Kiko Martinez

The cast of streaming series 3 Body Problem includes (left to right) Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Alex Sharp and Jovan Adepo.

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us