San Antonio-raised Jorgeous competing on new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Jorgeous gained national exposure on Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she was known as the 'lip-synch assassin.'

By on Wed, Apr 24, 2024 at 9:52 am

click to enlarge Jorgeous, who competed on Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race, is now among the show alumni featured on the latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. - Marco Ovando
Marco Ovando
Jorgeous, who competed on Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race, is now among the show alumni featured on the latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
San Antonio-raised drag performer Jorgeous is among the eight queens competing on Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, according to details released Tuesday by streaming service Paramount+.

As with past seasons, the show's competitors are drawn from the ranks of RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni. Jorgeous — who's now based in Nashville but got her start performing at bars in her native San Antonio — was billed for her Season 14 debut as a "Tex-Mex Latina showgirl" who "might be small but packs a big punch."

Although she didn't win her season of Drag Race, Jorgeous' electrifying performances won her the unofficial title of the "lip-synch assassin," and she's continued work those skills on the performance circuit. After her time on Season 14, she joined the Werq the World tour and became a cast member of the RuPaul's Drag Race Live! variety show.

In a first for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, this season's competing alumni are chasing a $200,000 grand prize that will go to a charity of their choice. Jorgeous is playing for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which Paramount+ described as “the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental health conditions."

The new season will debut on May 17 on Paramount+ with a two-episode season premiere hosted by RuPaul, according to details shared by the streaming service. New episodes will premiere every Friday.

