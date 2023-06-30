Warrior Nun TV series, based on San Antonio man's comic, revived after cancellation

This week, showrunner Simon Barry announced on Twitter that the series will be revived for a third season.
The show, based on a comic by Ben Dunn — who spent much of his upbringing in San Antonio as well as in Taiwan and Kentucky — follows a woman who awakens in a mortuary with a holy relic implanted in her spine, who learns she is now a member of the mysterious Order of the Cruciform Sword.
Featuring sapphic romance and battles against demons, Warrior Nun gained significant popularity during its first two seasons. Its cancellation by Netflix in December of 2022 caused outrage among those who loved the show, and Simon Barry has credited this fan passion with the show's revival.
Entertainment Weekly reported that the series will not be revived on Netflix, meaning that it likely has found a home on another streaming service. Barry stated that more details will be announced soon.
Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q— Simon Barry - legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023
