Warrior Nun TV series, based on San Antonio man's comic, revived after cancellation

The show is based on the comic Warrior Nun Areala written by Ben Dunn, who spent much of his childhood in San Antonio.

Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q