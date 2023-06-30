Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!
Warrior Nun TV series, based on San Antonio man's comic, revived after cancellation

Thanks in large part to fan passion, the show is returning to Netflix for a third season.

By on Fri, Jun 30, 2023

The show is based on the comic Warrior Nun Areala written by Ben Dunn, who spent much of his childhood in San Antonio.
The show is based on the comic Warrior Nun Areala written by Ben Dunn, who spent much of his childhood in San Antonio.
Although it was summarily cancelled by Netflix after two seasons in late 2022, Warrior Nun can't be kept down.

This week, showrunner Simon Barry announced on Twitter that the series will be revived for a third season.

The show, based on a comic by Ben Dunn — who spent much of his upbringing in San Antonio as well as in Taiwan and Kentucky — follows a woman who awakens in a mortuary with a holy relic implanted in her spine, who learns she is now a member of the mysterious Order of the Cruciform Sword.

Featuring sapphic romance and battles against demons, Warrior Nun gained significant popularity during its first two seasons. Its cancellation by Netflix in December of 2022 caused outrage among those who loved the show, and Simon Barry has credited this fan passion with the show's revival.
Entertainment Weekly reported that the series will not be revived on Netflix, meaning that it likely has found a home on another streaming service. Barry stated that more details will be announced soon.

Review: Harrison Ford is somehow still fighting Nazis in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

By Craig D. Lindsey

Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays the grifting sidekick to Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones.

Significant Cinema: CineFestival to explore notable Latino narratives at Guadalupe Theater from July 11-16

By Kiko Martinez

Conjunto Blues explores the social and historical conditions that gave birth to the development of conjunto, the South Texas-born musical form.

Symbol of Hope: Sasha Calle talks about being the first Latina to play Supergirl in The Flash

By Brandon Rodriguez

Calle, who's U.S.-born and of Colombian descent, is the first Latina to play the role of Kara Zor-El.

In Asteroid City, Wes Anderson stages an alien invasion as only Wes Anderson can

By Cliff Froehlich, Cleveland Scene

The star-studded cast includes, from left, Steve Carell, Aristou Meehan and Liev Schreiber.

