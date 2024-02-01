Watch this week: Donald Glover and Maya Erskine heat up Amazon Prime in Mr. and Mrs. Smith

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / Amazon Prime Video Maya Erskine and Donald Glover star in Amazon Prime series Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which premieres Friday.

Alexander: The Making of a God — The reign of the legendary Alexander the Great is explored in a series that combines dramatic re-enactments and talking-head interviews. It’s kind of amazing that anyone who knew him is still alive, but I do always enjoy hearing from Willie Nelson. (Netflix)

Baby Bandito — This Chilean series dramatizes the life and crimes of Kevin Tapia, the humble skater boi who masterminded a $7 million heist just to win a woman’s love. Win? To paraphrase Bud Bundy of Married With Children, with money like that you can rent love. (Netflix)



Choir — A six-part docuseries joins the story of the Detroit Youth Choir in 2019, right after they’ve appeared on America’s Got Talent and are wondering what comes next. Hang in there, kids: In just a few months, you’ll be able to audition for Too Hot to Handle. (Disney+)



Love Never Lies: Poland — Season 2 brings in six more couples who are willing to be hooked up to a lie detector, with a financial reward if they tell each other the truth and a fine if they try to fib. Watch the penalty get upped to five minutes in the electric chair when the show comes back for Season 3, Love Never Lies: Smokin’ the Pole. (Netflix)



The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Part 1 — And as always, for those who don’t like anime, there’ll be … anime. Japan mashes up the legends of Camelot and the book of Revelation to tell the story of a young man named Percival, whose calling is not to pull a sword from a stone, but to help bring about Armageddon. Call me crazy, but I just can’t picture Richard Harris getting a good 11 o’clock number out of that. (Netflix)



Wil — Conscience is the bugbear in a World War II story about Belgian policemen who have to decide just how much capitulation to the Nazis is necessary for their own survival. The compromise they hit on: “Keep Hitler on the ballot and let the voters decide.” (Netflix)



Premieres Thursday:



A Bloody Lucky Day — What happens when a Korean cab driver learns his latest fare is a serial killer? Well, they’ve managed to get an entire series out of it, so the answer is apparently “Something slightly less life-threatening than working for Lyft.” (Paramount+)



Chasing Flavor — Author/chef Carla Hall goes on an international fact-finding mission to reveal where America’s most beloved foods really come from. To no one’s surprise, every episode is just a 30-minute shot of a title card that reads “AN ABBATOIR.” (Max)



Clone High — Season 2 adds guest stars like Paul F. Tompkins and Stephen Root to the mix of voices as the student body welcomes clones of Mussolini, Stalin and Patrick Swayze. Jackee Harry appears as “Jackee the Ripper,” which really makes you wish Norm Macdonald were still alive to play BTK. (Max)

Fame After Fame — New episodes drop today of the reality show that sends former correspondents from the gossip program Sálvame in search of real jobs. This far in, surely someone must have discovered Etsy. (Netflix)



Premieres Friday:



Bosco — Aubrey Joseph (“Cloak” of Cloak & Dagger) plays penal-reform poster boy Quawntay “Bosco” Adams, who got slapped with a 35-year sentence for attempting to buy weed. Attempting? Dag, that means he could have gotten 17 for just thinkingabout it. (Peacock)



Dario Argento Panico — The legendary director of horror/giallo classics like Suspiriaearns a documentary profile, with disciples like Guillermo del Toro on hand to praise his enduring influence. “So where’s my goddamn Oscar, Guillermo?” Argento bellows, in an amusing outtake that’ll be up on YouTube for five minutes. (Shudder and AMC+)

Let’s Talk About Chu — The sexual struggles of a Taiwanese family are the centerpiece of a comedy series that’s out to deep-six the Asian reputation for prudishness. (BTW, when I say, “the sexual struggles of a Taiwanese family,” I don’t mean they’re having sex with one another. Nobody wants to ruin a reputation thatmuch!) (Netflix)

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez — Check in with wrestling “it” couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford to find out what they’re really like, both in and out of the ring. It’s too bad The Iron Sheik died before he could appear as their marriage counselor. “LEARN TO EXPRESS YOUR FEELINGS, YOU DUMB SON OF A BITCH.” (Hulu)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith — The 2005 film that launched Brangelina becomes a series vehicle for Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. Erskine’s part was originally to be played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, but she left because she reportedly didn’t see eye-to-eye with Glover. Pretty on-brand that this property is still ending relationships. (Prime Video)

Orion and the Dark — The latest project for absurdist extraordinaire Charlie Kaufman is an animated adaptation of Emma Yarlett’s book, in which an anxiety-ridden kid confronts his fear of what happens when the lights go out. Wait until he learns about sex; that’ll really make him want to sleep with the refrigerator door open. (Netflix)

Serving the Hamptons — Delving further into the lives of restaurant workers whose job it is to indulge the whims of the Northeastern elite, Season 2 asks a question that goes straight to the heart of Marxist class theory: Which of ’em are gonna bone? (Max)

Premieres Monday:

Dee & Friends in Oz — The medium of animation ushers a new generation of preschoolers into the grand tradition of Wizard of Oz worship — except Dorothy is called Dee now, she’s Black, and she embraces where she’s ended up instead of pining for home. But don’t worry too much has changed, because watching is still going to turn your kid gay. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday:

#CyberSleuths: The Idaho Murders — A bunch of very online amateur detectives try to solve a killing spree at the University of Idaho. Since their preferred platform is TikTok, you won’t be surprised when their verdict is “Taiwan did it.” (Paramount+)