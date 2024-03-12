Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Barry Manilow will play San Antonio this summer on what's billed as final tour

Tickets to see Mr. Adult Contemporary go on sale this Friday.

By on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 at 9:43 am

Easy listening icon Barry Manilow will perform in August at Frost Bank Center.
Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Easy listening icon Barry Manilow will perform in August at Frost Bank Center.
During his '70s and '80s heyday, Barry Manilow divided listeners into those who loved his tuneful sentimentality and those who wrote it off as schmaltz or insert a less-polite word here.

In the end, Manilow had the last laugh.

The singer-songwriter moved 85 million albums worldwide and racked up nearly 30 Top 10 hits, including "I Write the Songs," "Looks Like We Made It" and "Copacabana," all of which — for better or worse — retain their earworm qualities to this day. Oh yeah, the guy also bagged a Grammy, Emmy and a Tony, and he was also nominated for an Oscar.

Now, Manilow, 80, is performing arenas on a tour billed as his last. Whether that's actually the case — thank Kiss, Cher and myriad others for our skepticism — San Antonio fans have a chance to see Mr. Adult Contemporary perform Friday, Aug. 15, at Frost Bank Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday via Manilow's website and Ticketmaster. You know, just in time for Mother's Day.

Ticket prices unavailable, Friday, Aug. 15, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

