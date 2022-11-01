Country music stars Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers to headline Texas' inaugural Two Step Inn festival

click to enlarge Emma Delevante Kentucky-born country music artist Tyler Childers will headline day two of the inaugural Two Step Inn music fest.

Next spring, Georgetown, Texas will host the inaugural Two Step Inn music fest, which will present country music newcomers Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers as headliners, along with genre stalwarts including Wynonna Judd and Tanya Tucker.The two-day event will take place April 15-16 at San Gabriel Park in the city two hours north of San Antonio. Organizers tout the gathering as the state's first festival “where old school and new school country unite with everything in between.”Apparently, the “in between” refers to DJ and music producer Diplo and hip-hop artist T-Pain, whose sets will be “country-inspired,” according to organizers.In any case, the fest will offer performances from more than 40 acts spanning country music from the ‘90s through today: Midland, Travis Tritt, Mavis Staples, Jo Dee Messina, John Michael Montgomery and Shenandoah.Presented by C3 Presents — the team behind Austin City Limits Music Festival, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo —the event will feature three stages and multiple dance floors.Two-day tickets start at $149, and run up to $1,099 for an ultra-VIP “Big Hoss” experience. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, and pre-sale information will be made available at the festival's website.