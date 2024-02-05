Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in May

General admission tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

By on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 at 1:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Stevie Nicks rose to mega-fame as part of Fleetwood Mac. - Shutterstock / L Paul Mann
Shutterstock / L Paul Mann
Stevie Nicks rose to mega-fame as part of Fleetwood Mac.
Legendary vocalist Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac fame is coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Saturday, May 18, according to show producer Live Nation.

General admission tickets for Nicks' San Antonio concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Live Nation's website. Pre-sale access is available for those who sign up for Frost Bank Center's newsletter by visiting its website and clicking on the "Rock" genre.

San Antonio was one of 12 cities added Monday to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's Live In Concert tour. The only other Texas with an added stop is Arlington, where Nicks will perform on a March 9 bill with "Piano Man" singer Billy Joel on Saturday, March 9.

Perhaps best known for her role in Fleetwood Mac's 1975 mega-smash Rumors, Nicks has also enjoyed a successful solo career, which includes the 1981 hit album Bella Donna and its chart-topping single "Edge of Seventeen."

Ticket prices unavailable, Saturday, May 18, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas alt-country trailblazer Will Johnson playing San Antonio's Lonesome Rose

By Bill Baird

Will Johnson's collaborators include Vic Chestnutt, David Bazan, Jason Molina, Mark Eitzel and Jim James of My Morning Jacket.

Catching up with the Bacon Brothers ahead of their Gruene Hall performance

By Mike McMahan

The Bacon Brothers have enjoyed performing music together since they were kids, and started the band in 1995.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: FIDLAR, Young Dubliners and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

FIDLAR is an acronym for Fuck It Dog, Life's A Risk.

Joe Jama, a key figure in San Antonio's West Side soul sound, has died

By Sanford Nowlin

Joe Jama, a key figure in San Antonio's West Side soul sound, has died

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: FIDLAR, Young Dubliners and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

FIDLAR is an acronym for Fuck It Dog, Life's A Risk.

Texas alt-country trailblazer Will Johnson playing San Antonio's Lonesome Rose

By Bill Baird

Will Johnson's collaborators include Vic Chestnutt, David Bazan, Jason Molina, Mark Eitzel and Jim James of My Morning Jacket.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Moving Panoramas, Los Texmaniacs, Lyle Lovett and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Los Texmaniacs play Stable Hall Saturday, Jan. 27.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Explosions in the Sky, Elvis Costello, Madball and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Elvis Costello talks with hands at an appearance to promote the 2022 music documentary If These Walls Could Sing.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us