Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in May

Stevie Nicks rose to mega-fame as part of Fleetwood Mac.
Legendary vocalist Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac fame is coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Saturday, May 18, according to show producer Live Nation.
General admission tickets for Nicks' San Antonio concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Live Nation's website
. Pre-sale access is available for those who sign up for Frost Bank Center's newsletter by visiting its website
and clicking on the "Rock" genre.
San Antonio was one of 12 cities added Monday to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's Live In Concert tour. The only other Texas with an added stop is Arlington, where Nicks will perform on a March 9 bill with "Piano Man" singer Billy Joel on Saturday, March 9.
Perhaps best known for her role in Fleetwood Mac's 1975 mega-smash Rumors,
Nicks has also enjoyed a successful solo career, which includes the 1981 hit album Bella Donna
and its chart-topping single "Edge of Seventeen."
Ticket prices unavailable, Saturday, May 18, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.
