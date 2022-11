Influential Mexican rock group Maná taking its latest tour to San Antonio in the spring

click to enlarge Facebook / MANÁ MANÁ was the first Spanish-language rock band to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Grammy-winning Mexican rock band Maná is rolling into San Antonio next year as part of its Mexico Lindo Y Querido tour.The influential Spanish-language rockers will perform at the AT&T Center on Saturday, April 1. Tickets are on sale now and start at $35.50.Maná kicked off the Latin American portion of its tour in June, selling out stadiums and performing for more than 150,000 fans across five Mexican cities.Best known for its Latin-Caribbean fusion beat, Maná has been together for more than four decades. It's the first Spanish-language rock band to receive a star on the Hollywood walk of Fame.