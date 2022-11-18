Influential Mexican rock group Maná taking its latest tour to San Antonio in the spring

Tickets for the band's Mexico Lindo Y Querido tour are on sale now.

By on Fri, Nov 18, 2022 at 3:40 pm

click to enlarge MANÁ was the first Spanish-language rock band to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. - Facebook / MANÁ
Facebook / MANÁ
MANÁ was the first Spanish-language rock band to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Grammy-winning Mexican rock band Maná is rolling into San Antonio next year as part of its Mexico Lindo Y Querido tour.

The influential Spanish-language rockers will perform at the AT&T Center on Saturday, April 1. Tickets are on sale now and start at $35.50.

Maná kicked off the Latin American portion of its tour in June, selling out stadiums and performing for more than 150,000 fans across five Mexican cities.

Best known for its Latin-Caribbean fusion beat, Maná has been together for more than four decades. It's the first Spanish-language rock band to receive a star on the Hollywood walk of Fame.

$35.50 and up, 8 p.m., Saturday, April 1, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

