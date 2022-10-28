International Anime Music Festival coming to San Antonio's Tech Port Center early next year

The event will feature virtual music stars from Japan.

By on Fri, Oct 28, 2022 at 5:39 pm

click to enlarge Artwork for the International Anime Music Festival. - Courtesy Image / Tech Port Center + Arena
Courtesy Image / Tech Port Center + Arena
Artwork for the International Anime Music Festival.
Organizers of the inaugural International Anime Music Festival have unveiled the details of a tour that will bring the virtual music superstars to 37 venues across North America in 2023.

The tour will mark the first time the popular VTubers — virtually generated animated YouTubers — and Vocaloids — virtual singers with computer generated voices — will appear on stage together.

The trek will feature Kizuna AI Original Singerloid “#kzn”, vocal duo HIMEHINA, vocal trio MaRiNaSu, GUMI, and pop twins LiLYPSE in a DJ-led multimedia concert rave.

The tour stops at the San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

“I feel honored and privileged to be working with the talented IP holders and character creators of the five acts appearing on our International Anime Music Festival,” producer Bob Ringe said in a press release. “The response from the Anime community and Anime creators worldwide has exceeded my expectations. See you all at the festival!”

“I am excited to work with this extraordinary visually exciting Art Form,” added producer Marty Tudor. “The energy that this group of Virtual Artists has is amazing and incites the best of our superb creative team. This show will be a blast!”

Artist presale starts Monday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.  Tobin Member presale begins Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10am. Tickets for all North America shows go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased online

