Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: La Semana Alegre, Swans, loolowningen and more

Saint Motel also is bringing its alt-pop to Stable Hall.

By on Tue, Apr 23, 2024 at 1:52 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas alt-rockers The Toadies are headlining La Semana Alegre. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Texas alt-rockers The Toadies are headlining La Semana Alegre.

Fiesta may be going full swing, but there's no letup in San Antonio's live music scene.

This week, fans will be able to check out the resurrection of the La Semana Alegre festival, have their ears punished by high-volume experimental rock band Swans or take in Saint Motel's more sedate indie-pop at Stable Hall. Who knows, some folks may even be willing to squeeze in all three.

Let's run down the options.

Wednesday, April 24

Swans

Decades on, New York's Swans remain one of the nation's preeminent experimental rock bands, having explored and often influenced myriad subgenres, including post-punk, industrial, post-rock, drone, grind and more. Formed in 1982 by bandleader Michael Gira, the group initially specialized in brutally repetitive hypnotic noise. Over time, the sound expanded, as did Swans' lineup, which for many years included Texas underground legend Thor Harris on percussion. Swans' recent work features complex soundscapes and expansive drones backing apocalyptic lyrics. $35, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Bill Baird

Thursday, April 25

loolowningen, The Whale, Jamail

Japanese avant-noise trio loolowningen specialize in off-kilter time signatures and unusual hooks yet somehow manage to make their odd approach seriously rock. San Antonio post-bop powerhouse The Whale and guitar dismantler Jamail round out the bill. $8-10, 8 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., thelonesomerose.com. — BB

Thursday-Friday, April 25-26

La Semana Alegre

Fiesta's rowdy downtown legacy returns with La Semana Alegre at Hemisfair, a two-day distillation of the week-long music festival that was a staple for music fans during the '80s and '90s. Texas alt-rockers The Toadies and Southern California-based Latin fusion collective Ozomatli serve as headliners on respective days. San Antonio trio Girl in a Coma will return after a series of reunion gigs last December. And you can't enjoy your meat on a stick without an appearance by proto-metalers Legs Diamond, who are beloved in the Alamo City like nowhere else. Check the website for full lineups and schedules. $15-$100, 5 p.m. Thursday, Noon Friday, Hemisfair , 630 E. Nueva St., lasemanaalegre.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, April 26

Saint Motel, Gibbz

Formed in 2009 by film-school classmates vocalist A/J Jackson and guitarist Aaron Sharp, alt-pop act Saint Motel exploded five years later with the hit "My Type." Bangers including "Move" and "It's All Happening" followed. Saint Motel is known for its innovative live sets, and this show is themed as an awards show, which will allow the audience to vote on apects of the band's performance. Sold Out, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — DC

Sunday, April 28

No Vacation

San Francisco surf-punk band No Vacation built a following by juxtaposing melancholic lyricism against bright and dreamy instrumental work. By maintaining its original lineup through the years despite multiple relocations, No Vacation has demonstrated that a band can show fascinating development with patience and a willingness to spend years experimenting on its sound. $20, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DG

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Live Music in San Antonio This Week articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: NOAHFINNCE, Indigo de Souza, Bayonne and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

British singer-songwriter Noah Finn Adams emerged from Instagram and YouTube as NOAHFINNCE, performing alternative rock with a distinctly pop-punk inflection.

Rudi Gutierrez performing first San Antonio concert since appearing on The Voice

By Kiko Martinez

"What better way to get myself back into performing in San Antonio than at Fiesta?" Gutierrez told the Current.

Gonzales' inaugural Cattle Country Music Festival releases updated lineup, ticket discounts

By Nina Rangel

Singer Eric Church performs onstage at the Runaway Country Music Fest in Kissimmee, Florida.

Totality Tunes: Central Texas music festivals celebrate the coming eclipse

By Bill Baird

Ghostland Observatory is one of the acts slated to perform at the Eclipse Utopia music festival.

Rudi Gutierrez performing first San Antonio concert since appearing on The Voice

By Kiko Martinez

"What better way to get myself back into performing in San Antonio than at Fiesta?" Gutierrez told the Current.

Rapper Future, Metro Boomin' heading to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in August

By Michael Karlis

The tour by Future, pictured here, and Metro Boomin follows the success of their albums We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You, both released earlier this year.

Touring psych stalwarts Sugar Candy Mountain playing San Antonio on Thursday

By Bill Baird

Sugar Candy Mountain will perform Thursday in San Antonio.

Latin pop superstar Shakira coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in November

By Michael Karlis

Latin pop star Shakira performs in Rio De Janerio, Brazil, in 2019.
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us