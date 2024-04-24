Live Music in San Antonio This Week: La Semana Alegre, Swans, loolowningen and more

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Texas alt-rockers The Toadies are headlining La Semana Alegre.

Fiesta may be going full swing, but there's no letup in San Antonio's live music scene.

This week, fans will be able to check out the resurrection of the La Semana Alegre festival, have their ears punished by high-volume experimental rock band Swans or take in Saint Motel's more sedate indie-pop at Stable Hall. Who knows, some folks may even be willing to squeeze in all three.

Let's run down the options.

Wednesday, April 24

Swans

Decades on, New York's Swans remain one of the nation's preeminent experimental rock bands, having explored and often influenced myriad subgenres, including post-punk, industrial, post-rock, drone, grind and more. Formed in 1982 by bandleader Michael Gira, the group initially specialized in brutally repetitive hypnotic noise. Over time, the sound expanded, as did Swans' lineup, which for many years included Texas underground legend Thor Harris on percussion. Swans' recent work features complex soundscapes and expansive drones backing apocalyptic lyrics. $35, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Bill Baird

Thursday, April 25

loolowningen, The Whale, Jamail

Japanese avant-noise trio loolowningen specialize in off-kilter time signatures and unusual hooks yet somehow manage to make their odd approach seriously rock. San Antonio post-bop powerhouse The Whale and guitar dismantler Jamail round out the bill. $8-10, 8 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., thelonesomerose.com. — BB

Thursday-Friday, April 25-26

La Semana Alegre

Fiesta's rowdy downtown legacy returns with La Semana Alegre at Hemisfair, a two-day distillation of the week-long music festival that was a staple for music fans during the '80s and '90s. Texas alt-rockers The Toadies and Southern California-based Latin fusion collective Ozomatli serve as headliners on respective days. San Antonio trio Girl in a Coma will return after a series of reunion gigs last December. And you can't enjoy your meat on a stick without an appearance by proto-metalers Legs Diamond, who are beloved in the Alamo City like nowhere else. Check the website for full lineups and schedules. $15-$100, 5 p.m. Thursday, Noon Friday, Hemisfair , 630 E. Nueva St., lasemanaalegre.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, April 26

Saint Motel, Gibbz

Formed in 2009 by film-school classmates vocalist A/J Jackson and guitarist Aaron Sharp, alt-pop act Saint Motel exploded five years later with the hit "My Type." Bangers including "Move" and "It's All Happening" followed. Saint Motel is known for its innovative live sets, and this show is themed as an awards show, which will allow the audience to vote on apects of the band's performance. Sold Out, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — DC

Sunday, April 28

No Vacation

San Francisco surf-punk band No Vacation built a following by juxtaposing melancholic lyricism against bright and dreamy instrumental work. By maintaining its original lineup through the years despite multiple relocations, No Vacation has demonstrated that a band can show fascinating development with patience and a willingness to spend years experimenting on its sound. $20, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DG

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed