Rudi Gutierrez performing first San Antonio concert since appearing on The Voice

click to enlarge NBC "What better way to get myself back into performing in San Antonio than at Fiesta?" Gutierrez told the Current.

Five months after her musical journey ended as a contestant on The Voice, singer and San Antonio native Rudi Gutierrez is back in her hometown for a concert appearance.

Gutierrez, 28, is taking the stage at the Friday, April 20, Fiesta event Chanclas y Cervezas, marking her first Alamo City performance since her run on The Voice. The NBC singing contest ended for her last November when she narrowly missed the live playoffs.

During a recent interview with the Current, Gutierrez explained why she chose Chanclas y Cervezas as her homecoming concert and how competing on The Voice changed her life.

Will Chanclas y Cervezas be the first time you've performed in San Antonio since your appearance on The Voice last year?

I sang the National Anthem at a Spurs game, so that was my first time singing back here in San Antonio. But [Chanclas y Cervezas] will be my first actual [concert] performance.

What made you choose a Fiesta event as the place where you'd make a return to the stage?

First of all, the Kumbia Kings go on after I do, which is insane. When they came to me and asked if I wanted to be part of the show, I saw the lineup was going to be amazing. What better way to get myself back into performing in San Antonio than at Fiesta? I'm super excited. I've gotten a couple offers here and there, but when they asked me to do this, it sounded like a gig worth performing at and being a part of. I wanted my first time performing back in San Antonio to be a big, fun show.

When you were living in San Antonio, would you go to Fiesta events?

Oh, yes, but I haven't lived [in San Antonio] in the last six or seven years. My sister's birthday is on April 25, so sometimes we would celebrate [her birthday] at Fiesta. There's no excuse not to go. It's always been a big tradition for me and my family to go out there and celebrate and drink too much and have too much fun.

Is a lot of your family going to the event to watch you perform?

Oh, yeah. They're always asking when I'm going to perform [in San Antonio]. Now that I have a date, everyone's ready to go out there to party. I have so much family. On my mom's side, I probably have 100 close relatives. When I was on The Voice, they would all come over to my house to watch. They're so excited to go to this performance and see me live.

How has your life changed since you were on The Voice?

I get noticed all the time. It's the weirdest thing. That's been the biggest change. I went to the Hyatt Resort for Easter and two girls knew who I was, and they started freaking out. They were like, "We watched you on The Voice!" I was on another show, The Bachelor, a couple of years prior, but it aired during COVID, so I was never able to leave the house. So, I didn't really get as much attention as I probably would have if I didn't have to be stuck inside. But [The Voice] was kind of different.

What has been the high point of your career so far?

I have to say working with Gwen Stefani. She has been one of my biggest idols since I was a little girl. So, that was definitely a highlight of my entire life. Recently, I was on TikTok, and I sent my music to producer Timbaland and he was like, "You're so dope!" That was probably the second coolest thing that's ever happened to me. He took the time to reach out to me and was like, "Please send me more stuff. You're insanely talented." I don't know if he would have even looked at me if they didn't know who I was from The Voice. So, The Voice helped me get his attention, which is really cool.

When you were a kid, did you ever imagine you'd be doing some of the things you're doing now in the entertainment industry?

I always wished that I would, because this has always been my life. I've been singing on a stage since I was 2 years old. I kind of knew that things would happen but not to this extent. I've worked my butt off hoping that they would. Seeing [my career] come to fruition has been incredible.

Even though you live in Los Angeles now, does it feel good that San Antonio still claims you?

Yes, because I am a Texan through and through. I will always be proud to be from San Antonio.

So, it's safe to say that you stayed a Spurs fan and didn't switch to the Lakers, yes?

Oh, 100% a Spurs fan.

Did you get to see Victor Wembanyama up close when you sang at the Spurs game last year?

Yes, I went up to his kneecaps, or maybe up to his shins. How is that even possible? He definitely does not look real. He looks like an avatar.

$15 (presale), $20 (day of), Free (12 and under), 5-11 p.m., Saturday, April 20, The Greenline, 2532 Sidney Brooks Drive, (210) 678-3300, fiestasanantonio.org.

