Lorna Shore's intense San Antonio performance shows why it rules the deathcore scene

On Tuesday night, it seemed like every black-hoodied, Vans-wearing, ears-stretched-to-the-size-of-a-cup-lid resident of San Antonio had assembled under the roof of Vibes Event Center.The reason? Deathcore viral sensation Lorna Shore had rolled into town, headlining a package tour stocked with equally brutal bands. Each act brought its own take on death metal or deathcore, complete with distorted riffs and double bass, but it was clear from the outset that Lorna Shore was about to lock in the crowd with its music, which has won fans over for being both heavy and mesmerizing.

Ov Sulfur and Angelmaker started out night, followed by Ingested, which unleashed airy growls and hopeless, chunky riffs that laid the groundwork for the rest of the evening.

Before its set, Aborted adorned the stage in a complete gore fest. Banners of mutilated women hung from the rafters, and black-lit sculptures of guts and decaying bodies were positioned onstage. Some in the crowd were still in Halloween mode, and so apparently was the band. From its horror movie intro clip to vocalist Svencho's Michael Myers T-shirt, it was clear Aborted wanted the death vibes to permeate every aspect of the performance. As Svencho bounded around the stage, he intoned the lyrics in pterodactyl-like screeches, leaving the crowd pumped for more.

The instant the members of Lorna Shore took the stage dressed in their funerary finest, they had the crowd in their sway. Haunting guitar melodies swept through the venue, possessing people's bodies. Since the show was sold out, the attendees were only capable of knocking into each other. Just the same, they went nuts when the band busted out its 2021 single "To the Hellfire" in the middle of the set. Vocalist Will Ramos emitted demonic growls, and the entire audience hung waiting for the song's breakdown.

Some of the strength of Lorna Shore's performance came down to its song choices. The setlist started off with the first four songs from the band's latest album, Pain Remains, and it ended with the last three songs off the same record. In between, the band played all of its ...And I Return to Nothingness EP, which was released last year, and the lone song "Immortal." The vocalist from Angelmaker even hopped on stage for a moment to join in for a song. The tracks flowed so seamlessly that it sometimes was hard to tell when one ended and another began.



The only thing missing from their performance was open flame. That probably wouldn't be possible in a venue like Vibes, but the smoke machines did their job well enough, creating an eerie feel. In Tuesday night's live setting, it was clear that Lorna Shore have achieved what Cradle of Filth aspires to do with its music: be gothic and haunting while remaining heavy enough to weigh down three elephants.