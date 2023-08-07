LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Mexican singer Luis Miguel adds stop in San Antonio as part of 2024 tour

Tickets for the 2024 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 11.

By on Mon, Aug 7, 2023 at 4:35 pm

click to enlarge Luis Miguel, often called "El Sol de Mexico,"won a Latin Grammy Award for his album MEXICO Por Siempre. - Warner Music Mexico
Warner Music Mexico
Luis Miguel, often called "El Sol de Mexico,"won a Latin Grammy Award for his album MEXICO Por Siempre.
After selling out his upcoming San Antonio show in November, Mexican crooner Luis Miguel has announced an additional Alamo City tour date for the spring.

The Latin music icon will perform at the AT&T Center — soon to be Frost Bank Center — on May 11, 2024, as part of the Luis Miguel Tour 2024. Tickets for next year's show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 11 via the AT&T Center website.

Fans can get exclusive presale access on Thursday, August 10, by registering for the AT&T Center's All Access Newsletter.

Often known as "El Sol de Mexico," the singing sensation has been one of Latin America's most popular performers since his 1990 break out. His most recent album, MEXICO Por Siempre, won Album of the Year at this year's Latin Grammy Awards, according to Billboard.

Prices not yet available, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, AT&T Center (Frost Bank Center), 1 AT&T Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

