Mexican singer Luis Miguel adds stop in San Antonio as part of 2024 tour

Luis Miguel, often called "El Sol de Mexico,"won a Latin Grammy Award for his album MEXICO Por Siempre.
After selling out his upcoming San Antonio show in November, Mexican crooner Luis Miguel has announced an additional Alamo City tour date for the spring.
The Latin music icon will perform at the AT&T Center — soon to be Frost Bank Center — on May 11, 2024, as part of the Luis Miguel Tour 2024. Tickets for next year's show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 11 via the AT&T Center website.
Fans can get exclusive presale access on Thursday, August 10, by registering for the AT&T Center's All Access Newsletter.
Prices not yet available, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, AT&T Center (Frost Bank Center), 1 AT&T Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
