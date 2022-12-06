Pop-country queen Shania Twain coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center next fall

The Canadian-born pop-country singer will perform at San Antonio's AT&T Center on Thursday, Oct. 12. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m., while general ticket sales start Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.
Twain's Alamo City stop will be on the second leg of her Queen of Me Tour, which includes stops across North America and Europe. It's her first set of road dates in five years and one of her most extensive tours ever, according to Music Universe.
I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023! 😂 And I'm playing even more shows!! Tickets on sale 12/16, 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/f03QsnVt98— Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) December 6, 2022
What's more, $1 of every ticket purchase will go to Twain's SKC non-profit, which works to promote positive change for children suffering economic hardship.
Ticket price unavailable, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, at&tcenter.com.
