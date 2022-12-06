Pop-country queen Shania Twain coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center next fall

It's been five years since the singer's been on tour, and tickets go on sale this week.

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 1:30 pm

click to enlarge Singer Shania Twain hasn't toured in the past five years. - Courtesy Photo / Shania Twain
Courtesy Photo / Shania Twain
Singer Shania Twain hasn't toured in the past five years.
Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain's newly unveiled world tour will include a stop in San Antonio.

The Canadian-born pop-country singer will perform at San Antonio's AT&T Center on Thursday, Oct. 12. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m., while general ticket sales start Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.
Twain's Alamo City stop will be on the second leg of her Queen of Me Tour, which includes stops across North America and Europe. It's her first set of road dates in five years and one of her most extensive tours ever, according to Music Universe.

What's more, $1 of every ticket purchase will go to Twain's SKC non-profit, which works to promote positive change for children suffering economic hardship.

Ticket price unavailable, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, at&tcenter.com.
