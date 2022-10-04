Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Depeche Mode is coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center

The Sunday, April 2 stop in the Alamo City will be the band's only Texas appearance.

By on Tue, Oct 4, 2022 at 2:32 pm

click to enlarge Depeche Mode's tour will coincide with the release of the band's 15th studio album, Memento Mori. - Jamie Monzon
Jamie Monzon
Depeche Mode's tour will coincide with the release of the band's 15th studio album, Memento Mori.
English synth-pop band and 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Depeche Mode is coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center on Sunday, April 2, as part of its Memento Mori Tour.

The group's Alamo City performance will be its only Texas stop.

Depeche Mode announced the tour Tuesday during a press conference in Berlin, and the road dates coincide with the release of the band's 15th studio album, Memento Mori, set to drop in the spring.

During the presser, frontman Martin Gore said the group began work on the project early in the pandemic and that it has an "extra level of meaning" after the passing of bandmate Andy Fletcher. Fletcher died last year at age 60 due to a heart issue.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, starting at 9 a.m, and are available via Ticketmaster or the AT&T Center's website. Fan presale and Live Nation presale begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Prices unavailable, 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attenter.com or ticketmaster.com.

