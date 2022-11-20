San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo completes 2023 musical lineup

William Beckman, the Randy Rogers Band, Cole Swindell, Turnpike Troubadours and Flatland Calvary are the final additions to the line-up.

By on Sun, Nov 20, 2022 at 8:46 am

click to enlarge A total of 21 acts including, Nelly, Keith Urban and Lynyrd Skynyrd are set to preform at this years San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. - San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
A total of 21 acts including, Nelly, Keith Urban and Lynyrd Skynyrd are set to preform at this years San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo this week unveiled five more musical acts that will play the event next year, completing its full lineup.

Country music performers William Beckman, the Randy Rogers Band, Cole Swindell, Turnpike Troubadours and Flatland Calvary are the latest additions, according to a Facebook post.

The announcement means that a total of 21 singers and groups are slated to perform at the rodeo between Feb. 9 and Feb. 26. The full list includes:

Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentleman — Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
Jake Owen — Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
Carly Pearce — Saturday, Feb. 11 at noon
Midland — Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
William Beckmann — Sunday, Feb. 12 at noon
Ronnie Milsap — Sunday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Tracy Byrd — Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
Lee Brice — Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
Alabama — Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
Randy Rogers Band — Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.
Bret Michaels — Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
Keith Urban — Saturday, Feb. 18 at noon and 7:30 p.m.
Dwight Yoakam — Sunday, Feb. 19 at noon
Los Tigres Del Norte — Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Clay Walker — Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
Cole Swindell — Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
Turnpike Troubadours — Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
Lynyrd Skynyrd — Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Nelly — Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
Flatland Cavalry — Saturday, Feb. 25 at noon
Gary Allan — Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the concerts and all other rodeo events at the AT&T Center Freeman Coliseum Fairgrounds are on sale now and start at $33.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Catching up with Rob Halford ahead of Judas Priest's two-night run at Tech Port Center

By Sanford Nowlin

Judas Priest last performed in San Antonio back in March.

Influential Mexican rock group Maná taking its latest tour to San Antonio in the spring

By Michael Karlis

MANÁ was the first Spanish-language rock band to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country's People Are Beautiful is an uplifting cosmic ride

By Sanford Nowlin

Garrett T. Capps performs at Paper Tiger in 2021.

Violinist Lindsey Stirling comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center on holiday-themed tour

By Karly Williams

Lindsey Stirling was a quarter-finalist on Season Five of NBC's America's Got Talent.

Also in Music

Violinist Lindsey Stirling comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center on holiday-themed tour

By Karly Williams

Lindsey Stirling was a quarter-finalist on Season Five of NBC's America's Got Talent.

Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country's People Are Beautiful is an uplifting cosmic ride

By Sanford Nowlin

Garrett T. Capps performs at Paper Tiger in 2021.

Catching up with Rob Halford ahead of Judas Priest's two-night run at Tech Port Center

By Sanford Nowlin

Judas Priest last performed in San Antonio back in March.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Grupo Firme, Beach Fossils, Hoods and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Beach Fossils got to portray late-'70s punk band the Nasty Bits on the HBO series Vinyl.
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us