San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo completes 2023 musical lineup

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
A total of 21 acts including, Nelly, Keith Urban and Lynyrd Skynyrd are set to preform at this years San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo this week unveiled five more musical acts that will play the event next year, completing its full lineup.
Country music performers William Beckman, the Randy Rogers Band, Cole Swindell, Turnpike Troubadours and Flatland Calvary are the latest additions, according to a Facebook post
The announcement means that a total of 21 singers and groups are slated to perform at the rodeo between Feb. 9 and Feb. 26. The full list includes:
Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentleman — Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
Jake Owen — Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
Carly Pearce — Saturday, Feb. 11 at noon
Midland — Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
William Beckmann — Sunday, Feb. 12 at noon
Ronnie Milsap — Sunday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Tracy Byrd — Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
Lee Brice — Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
Alabama — Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
Randy Rogers Band — Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.
Bret Michaels — Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
Keith Urban — Saturday, Feb. 18 at noon and 7:30 p.m.
Dwight Yoakam — Sunday, Feb. 19 at noon
Los Tigres Del Norte — Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Clay Walker — Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
Cole Swindell — Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
Turnpike Troubadours — Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
Lynyrd Skynyrd — Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Nelly — Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
Flatland Cavalry — Saturday, Feb. 25 at noon
Gary Allan — Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the concerts and all other rodeo events at the AT&T Center Freeman Coliseum Fairgrounds are on sale now and start at $33.
