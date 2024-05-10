SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

First Look: San Antonio's new Pullman Market is a bustling foodie haven

The variety of high-quality eats is impressive, and the overall vibe of the space is trendy and welcoming — if a bit cacophonous.

By on Fri, May 10, 2024 at 12:50 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pullman Market is located at 221 Newell Ave., on the south end of the redeveloped Pearl complex. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Pullman Market is located at 221 Newell Ave., on the south end of the redeveloped Pearl complex.
No matter which entrance one uses to explore the Pearl's new grocery oasis Pullman Market, it's easy to get overwhelmed.

On a busy weekday afternoon, the new multi-concept gourmet market was a riot for the senses. A whole-animal butcher, a sourdough bakery, a fresh tortilleria and a ceviche counter served up deliciously scented artisan eats while shoppers perused colorful produce and pantry wares from Texas purveyors.

Touted as the largest culinary market in the Southwest, the 40,000-square-foot Pullman Market, 221 Newell Ave., opened to the public April 23, boasting multiple culinary concepts. Two of the market’s restaurants — Fife & Farro and Mezquite — are already in operation with the other two coming soon.

click to enlarge First Look: San Antonio's new Pullman Market is a bustling foodie haven (2)
Nina Rangel
It takes a couple of passes for a first-time visitor to feel as if they've seen everything. From fresh packaged pasta to grab-and-go salads and sandwiches, the massive space houses thousands of top-quality products — with top-dollar price tags to match.

Circling a display of jarred salsas, we noticed not one offering was priced less than $7. In a blue-collar town where diners regularly complain about being charged for chips and salsa at a restaurant rather than getting them for free, the display raises questions about who Pullman's target market truly is.

Even so, it was pleasant to notice that nearly all the fresh produce, arranged artfully on glistening crushed ice, was from Central Texas farms. The names of the growers were even printed on placards next to the heads of cabbage, kohlrabi and fennel on display.

The variety of goods, from sauces to snacks, is impressive, and the overall vibe of the space is trendy and welcoming — if a bit on the cacophonous side. While the don't-Austin-my-San Antonio crowd may want to steer clear, it's obvious our growing city also boasts plenty of culinarily curious residents who will enjoy perusing Pullman's offerings.

If nothing else, we're looking forward to sitting at the market's agave-focused bar or one of its bistro tables with a cup of coffee — thankfully reasonably priced — and people-watching in the coming months.
click to enlarge Cuts of meat occupy a dry-aging area in the market. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Cuts of meat occupy a dry-aging area in the market.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Texas-based brunch spot Toasted Yolk Café plans first San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

The Toasted Yolk opened its Waco restaurant in August 2023.

San Antonio-based H-E-B to spend $10 million remodeling Castle Hills store

By Nina Rangel

Construction on the H-E-B store at 6000 West Ave. is slated to begin in August.

Northwest San Antonio's Thai Taste shuts doors, says closure may be temporary

By Nina Rangel

Thai Taste is located at 5520 Evers Road.

These San Antonio restaurants are offering Mother's Day brunch and special menus

By Nina Rangel

Central Market is offering three Mother's Day specials.

Maeve's Many Faces: Government Hill cocktail spot packs plenty of ambition into its small menu

By Ron Bechtol

Maeve offers the Hanky Panky on its "classic" cocktail menu.

Lombrano Food Hall offers automated food experiences that mostly hit the mark

By Ron Bechtol

At Lombrano Food Hall, a small order-pickup foyer fronts a warehouse of ghost kitchens for rent.

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us