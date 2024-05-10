SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio's Alamo Colleges extending bachelor's degree programs to all 5 campuses

The district also has branded its four-year programs under the 'Alamo U' name.

By on Fri, May 10, 2024 at 1:42 pm

click to enlarge St. Phillips College currently offers a 4-year-degree in Applied Technology in Cybersecurity for $3,170 a semester. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
St. Phillips College currently offers a 4-year-degree in Applied Technology in Cybersecurity for $3,170 a semester.
Officials with Alamo Colleges on Thursday said the community college district is expanding four-year degree offerings to all five of its campuses.

Alamo Colleges has offered four-year-programs since Texas lawmakers passed legislation in 2016 allowing community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees. The district soon will have at least one bachelor's program at each of its five campuses — the latest being at Northeast Lakeview College, where a program is now under development.

Officials didn't identify the nature of the four-year degree at Northeast Lakeview, but said all five campuses' bachelor's programs will operate under the "Alamo U" brand.

"These programs advance our district's moonshot by providing our students with relevant, work-focused education that aligns with industry needs," Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Mike Flores said in a statement. "By offering bachelor's degrees, we aim to empower our students to thrive in competitive job markets and make meaningful contributions to their respective fields."

According to the district, its currently available bachelor's degrees include:
  • Bachelor of Applied Technology in Operations Management at Palo Alto College for $1,370 per semester;
  • Bachelor of Applied Technology in Cybersecurity at St. Phillips College for $3,170 per semester;
  • Bachelor of Science in Nursing at San Antonio College for $4,370 per semester;
  • Bachelor of Applied Technology in Cloud Computing at Northwest Vista College at $2,210 per semester.
Those currently enrolled in Alamo Colleges two-year program can transition into one of its bachelor's programs with no loss of credit, according to school officials. More information on the programs is available at the Alamo Colleges website.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

