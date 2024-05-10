San Antonio's Alamo Colleges extending bachelor's degree programs to all 5 campuses

Alamo Colleges has offered four-year-programs since Texas lawmakers passed legislation in 2016 allowing community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees. The district soon will have at least one bachelor's program at each of its five campuses — the latest being at Northeast Lakeview College, where a program is now under development.
Officials didn't identify the nature of the four-year degree at Northeast Lakeview, but said all five campuses' bachelor's programs will operate under the "Alamo U" brand.
"These programs advance our district's moonshot by providing our students with relevant, work-focused education that aligns with industry needs," Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Mike Flores said in a statement. "By offering bachelor's degrees, we aim to empower our students to thrive in competitive job markets and make meaningful contributions to their respective fields."
According to the district, its currently available bachelor's degrees include:
- Bachelor of Applied Technology in Operations Management at Palo Alto College for $1,370 per semester;
- Bachelor of Applied Technology in Cybersecurity at St. Phillips College for $3,170 per semester;
- Bachelor of Science in Nursing at San Antonio College for $4,370 per semester;
- Bachelor of Applied Technology in Cloud Computing at Northwest Vista College at $2,210 per semester.
