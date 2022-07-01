TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Abortion, Migrant Deaths: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Might as well call this week's roundup of the Current's most-read stories the 'Texas Atrocities Tour.'

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 2:14 pm

click to enlarge Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar - JADE ESTEBAN ESTRADA
Jade Esteban Estrada
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar
Might as well call this week's roundup of the Current's most-read stories the "Texas Atrocities Tour." After all, the majority of our top stories from the past seven days involved the depressing conditions within the Lone Star State.

In our most-read article, Bexar County's top law-enforcement official declared "enough is enough" to the GOP's efforts to criminalize abortion in the state. Coming in second and third, Gov. Greg Abbott wasted no time in ghoulishly trying to blame Joe Biden for the deaths of 53 migrants in a sweltering tractor-trailer, and the state's attorney general proclaimed his readiness to defend Texas' unconstitutional sodomy law.

A few bright spots did shine through, however. Plenty of folks clicked on the Current's cover profile of Jorgeous, the San Antonio-born drag performer who will be doing two hometown performances in July. Music fans also read up on the jamband Goose, which is having a moment, and the efforts of musicians from the San Antonio Symphony to keep orchestral music alive.

10. Death toll climbs to 50 from tractor trailer full of migrants abandoned in Southwest San Antonio

9. The San Antonio Symphony's musicians work to revive orchestra — this time with a viable future

8. Grandmother of Uvalde gunman released from San Antonio hospital a month after he shot her

7. Jamband Goose is breaking out thanks to its indie sensibilities and willingness to look beyond its genre

6. Hundreds take to San Antonio's streets Friday to protest Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

5. Uvalde mom handcuffed for trying to rescue her kids now says she's being harassed by local police

4. The One That Got Away: San Antonio showgirl Jorgeous won our hearts on Drag Race

3. After Roe v. Wade ruling, Texas AG Ken Paxton say he would defend reinstating state's sodomy law

2. Bad Takes: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ghoulishly politicizing deaths of migrants in San Antonio trailer

1. Bexar County sheriff says he won't pursue charges against San Antonio women seeking abortions

Tags:

