Bexar County sheriff says he won't pursue charges against San Antonio women seeking abortions

In a weekend Facebook post , Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he won't pursue charges against women seeking abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court last week overturned Roe v Wade

Salazar, a Democrat, blasted the court's ruling and also Texas lawmakers for trying to "impose their supposed morals on others."



"They will not use my badge or the color of my office to do so," he said. "My job is chasing predators, rapists and human traffickers, not someone exercising a right."

Salazar's pledge follows a statement from Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales, who said his office won't bring abortion cases except in extreme circumstances such as someone forcing an abortion on another person.

Salazar's Facebook post includes a photo of his family, and he notes that he's the father of "two beautiful and intelligent young women."



"As their Dad I will defend my daughters’ ability to do what they feel is right with their own bodies and to love whomever they choose," he added. "As their Dad, I have no control over their adult bodies."



