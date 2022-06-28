Death toll climbs to 50 from tractor trailer full of migrants abandoned in Southwest San Antonio

San Antonio's police chief said the tragedy is the biggest mass casualty event in recent city history.

By on Tue, Jun 28, 2022 at 9:42 am

click to enlarge The migrants found dead in an abandoned truck hail from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala, according to Mexican officials. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
The migrants found dead in an abandoned truck hail from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala, according to Mexican officials.
The death toll from an incident in which dozens of migrants were trapped in a sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned in Southwest San Antonio has reached 50, KSAT News reports.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told the station the tragedy is the biggest mass casualty event in recent city history. Mexican authorities said the victims are people from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala.

According to multiple news reports, 16 people found in the abandoned truck were initially transported to local hospitals after it was discovered Monday evening. At least four appear to have perished after being taken into care, according to KSAT's reporting.

“It’s tragic,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg told the station. “They had families ... and were likely trying to find a better life. It’s nothing short of a horrific human tragedy.”

Similar scenes of carnage have played out in the Alamo City before. In 2017, 10 migrants perished inside a truck parked at a San Antonio Walmart, and in 2003, 19 migrants were discovered dead in a truck southeast of the city.

News Slideshows

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade
A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area once held a Masonic lodge

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area was once a Masonic lodge
This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale

This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale
It's perfectly acceptable to burn up all your vacation time at work for Fiesta. Photo by Jaime Monzon

28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on

