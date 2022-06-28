Death toll climbs to 50 from tractor trailer full of migrants abandoned in Southwest San Antonio

click to enlarge
Shutterstock
The migrants found dead in an abandoned truck hail from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala, according to Mexican officials.
The death toll from an incident in which dozens of migrants were trapped in a sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned in Southwest San Antonio has reached 50, KSAT News reports
.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told the station the tragedy is the biggest mass casualty event in recent city history. Mexican authorities said the victims are people from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala.
According to multiple news reports, 16 people found in the abandoned truck were initially transported to local hospitals after it was discovered Monday evening. At least four appear to have perished after being taken into care, according to KSAT's reporting.
“It’s tragic,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg told the station. “They had families ... and were likely trying to find a better life. It’s nothing short of a horrific human tragedy.”
Similar scenes of carnage have played out in the Alamo City before. In 2017, 10 migrants perished inside a truck parked at a San Antonio Walmart, and in 2003, 19 migrants were discovered dead in a truck southeast of the city.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.