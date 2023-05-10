Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Alamo Trust files paperwork to condemn San Antonio bar Moses Rose's after buyout talks fail

The move follows weeks of back-and-forth between the Alamo Trust and Moses Rose's owner Vince Cantu on a possible buyout for the property.

By on Wed, May 10, 2023 at 3:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The filing comes after the Current reported that paper work suggests that the Alamo Trust misled bar owner Vince Cantu during negotiations. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
The filing comes after the Current reported that paper work suggests that the Alamo Trust misled bar owner Vince Cantu during negotiations.
The City of San Antonio, the Alamo Trust and the Texas General Land Office on Wednesday filed paperwork to condemn Moses Rose's Hideout, the downtown bar that stands in the way of the planned $400 million Alamo Visitor Center.

The move follows weeks of back-and-forth between the Alamo Trust and Moses Rose's owner Vince Cantu on a possible buyout for the property at 516 E. Houston St. However, neither side could agree to a price.

“After numerous attempts by the Alamo Trust, Inc., the Texas General Land Office, and the City of San Antonio to negotiate a sales price for the property with Mr. Vincent Cantu, the City has taken action to move forward with the eminent domain process,” said a statement from city officials.

San Antonio City Council voted to approve eminent domain proceedings against Moses Rose's in January after it appeared that the Alamo Trust had hit a brick wall in its attempts to buy Cantu's property.

In the months since, the Alamo Trust upped its offer from $4 million to $5.26 million to acquire the property. Even so, Cantu said that he wouldn’t accept anything less than $9 million.

On Tuesday, the Current on questions raised by correspondence between the Alamo Trust and Cantu during the negotiation process.

Cantu alleges the Alamo Trust and the city promised to pay him for his projected lost revenue in its final offer. However, that figure does not appear to be included in the final offer made for the property.

“I can’t tell you how disappointed I am with the Alamo Trust for not only not honoring our agreement to value my company using the metric we all agreed on and is printed in their initial offer, but to then further personally insult me in the press,” Cantu said in a statement sent to media outlets on Tuesday.

The Alamo Trust said in the statement that despite the condemnation filing, it will try to reach an agreement with Cantu in out-of-court negotiations.

However, if those talks fail, Cantu is only likely to receive $2.1 million — or fair market value — for his property in proceedings led by three court-appointed special commissioners, according to Alamo Trust officials.

In an emailed statement, Cantu attorney Dan Eldredge said he plans to fight the city's proposed takeover "every step of the way."

"We have reviewed the document filed with the court and have read nothing that persuades us to think the City has the legal authority to take the Cantu’s property," he said. "After the recent surfacing of clear evidence of bad faith in their negotiations, the City of San Antonio’s willingness to double-down today in their unlawful attempt to use take the Cantu’s property for the GLO and Alamo Trust is both telling and disturbing."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Analysis: San Antonio schools offering Stop the Bleed training to kids is disturbing but necessary

By Nina Rangel

Stop The Bleed workshop literature, practice gauze and tourniquet.

Documents raise questions about Alamo Trust's buyout talks with San Antonio bar Moses Rose's

By Michael Karlis

Downtown drinking spot Moses Rose's Hideout has been at the center of an eminent domain dispute.

Lawyer in Kendall Batchelor trial files for last-minute venue change, citing 'negative' press coverage

By Michael Karlis

Kendall Batchelor (left) is the daughter of San Antonio businessman Ken Batchelor, who once operated Ken Batchelor Cadillac.

Judge denies request for a change of venue in Kendall Batchelor Trial

By Michael Karlis

The Intoxication manslaughter trial is set to begin in Kendall County at 8 a.m. Monday.

Also in News

Teachers are losing hope that lawmakers will give them a big raise this session

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

Chana Jones adjusts a decoration in her class room in Snyder Primary School. Jones is a kindergarten teacher at Snyder ISD, a district with less than 3,000 students about an hour and a half away from Midland.

Texas House leaves bill raising age limit for assault rifle purchases off agenda, dooming it to fail

By Sanford Nowlin

Families of Uvalde shooting victims join State Sen. Roland Gutierrez as he introduces gun control legislation earlier this session.

For a Texan who wants to build bridges in Congress, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales has burned quite a few

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, gives an interview in his office at Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., on April 28. Credit: Eric Lee for The Texas Tribune

Texas House expels Bryan Slaton, first member ousted since 1927

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, on the House floor at the Capitol on April 18.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us