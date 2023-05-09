Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Documents raise questions about Alamo Trust's buyout talks with San Antonio bar Moses Rose's

Bar owner Vince Cantu accuses the Alamo Trust of coercing an appraisal company to skew numbers so it could undervalue his business.

By on Tue, May 9, 2023 at 11:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Downtown drinking spot Moses Rose's Hideout has been at the center of an eminent domain dispute. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Downtown drinking spot Moses Rose's Hideout has been at the center of an eminent domain dispute.
The owner of Moses Rose's Hideout, the downtown bar at the heart of a high-profile eminent domain fight, is accusing the Alamo Trust of playing fast and loose with numbers used to create a valuation for his business.

Moses Rose's owner Vince Cantu argues that the Alamo Trust and RSI & Associates, the appraisal firm it contracted to conduct a valuations of his tavern, failed to include projected lost revenue in their valuation. He maintains they did so without informing him or his attorney — even though all parties initially agreed to include it as part of the valuation.

Cantu also is accusing the Alamo Trust of coercing RSI to skew data on Moses Rose's projected lost profit from a possible relocation so it would result in a lower sale offer for his business.

Paperwork and email correspondence Cantu supplied to the Current appear to back up his claim that the Alamo Trust promised to include projected lost revenue in the valuation totals.

The valuation of the bar has been a significant sticking point for Cantu, the Alamo Trust and the city. The city and the Alamo Trust want to take over the bar's downtown property to make way for the $400 million Alamo Visitor Center and Museum and have made multiple buyout offers.

In April, the Alamo Trust offered Cantu its "best and final offer" of $5.26 million for both the real estate and business operations of Moses Rose's. However, Cantu refused, arguing that he won't accept anything below $9.02 million.

The clock is now ticking down for both sides to reach a deal or the city will start the condemnation process for the bar, located at 516 E Houston St. An April 21 press release from the Alamo Trust states that Cantu had until Monday, May 8 to accept an offer or face condemnation and an eminent domain takeover.  

"[Alamo Trust Executive Director] Kate Rogers repeatedly asked me to come to the table, and to open my books, saying they would be happy to pay me more if I did, but after I did, it appears that the Alamo Trust directed RSI & Associates to change the rules, and lower the amount of their valuation," Cantu told the Current.

In a statement, Rogers fired back, calling Cantu's accusations "disappointing."

"Mr. Cantu's claims of a 'bait and switch' are categorically false," Rogers said. "Mr. Cantu has been offered $5.3 million — $4 million, or twice the appraised value for the property, and an additional $1.3 million for the business. The valuation of his business was conducted by an appraisal firm he selected and based on an approach that was approved by all parties."

Projected lost revenue

In emails from March between Alamo Trust attorney Daniela Serna and Cantu's attorney, L. Dan Eldredge Jr., the nonprofit organization assured Eldredge that projected lost revenue would be included in the valuation of Moses Rose's.

Most of the time, the term "projected lost revenue" refers to the amount of money a business would have accumulated from its operations over the next several years.

A Feb. 20 letter from the City of San Antonio also states that projected lost revenue would be included in a valuation for the business if Cantu opened his financial records for review, which he ultimately decided to do.

However, in records obtained by the Current, it appears that figure wasn't included included in RSI' s final report valuing Cantu's business.

"In the discussions with the Alamo Trust, they pulled that off the table and said, 'Just do fair market valuation,'" explained Gerald Brown, a senior analyst at RSI.

Brown said it's uncommon to have projected lost revenue included in eminent domain-related valuations, but he added that doing so for Moses Rose's would have likely valued the business somewhere between $15 million and $20 million.

Cantu said the Alamo Trust never told him or Eldredge, his attorney, that it no longer planned to include projected lost revenue in the report.

The Alamo Trust didn't provide comment or documentation refuting Cantu's claim that he was never notified of the change.

Discounted future earnings

Although RSI didn't include projected lost revenue in its report, it did include Moses Rose's discounted future earnings. RSI's Brown said projected lost revenue is standard inclusion in his company's appraisals.

However, Cantu said that figure is skewed. He maintains that an anonymous source within RSI told him and his attorney that the Alamo Trust threatened to not pay the appraisal firm unless it recalculated the discounted future earnings sum to result in a lower value.

"The informant told my attorney that the Alamo Trust instructed him to not use that number because it was too high, and we're just going to eminent domain him anyway," Cantu told the Current.
click to enlarge The RSI valuation document for Moses Roses' business operations included forecasted earnings over the next 10 years. However, that sum was disounted by 33.3%. - Courtesy Image / Vince Cantu
Courtesy Image / Vince Cantu
The RSI valuation document for Moses Roses' business operations included forecasted earnings over the next 10 years. However, that sum was disounted by 33.3%.
To figure the discounted future earning of Moses Rose's, RSI first forecasted the bar's future profits for the next 10 years while taking into account the overhead costs of operating it, according to Brown. That figure came out to $5.03 million, documents show.

Cantu said that he wants $9 million total — the $5 million in forecasted future earnings by RSI plus $4 million for the real estate.

However, RSI only valued Cantu's business at $1.27 million because of a 33.3% risk assessment discount included in the overall discounted future earnings report.

"So, you're basing it upon the stocks, bonds, yields, and inflation," Brown said, explaining how the discount was calculated.

He declined to reveal more specifics, however, adding that more detail could "confuse your readers."

Also included in the discount rate was the category "other subjective risk factors," which accounted for nearly half of the overall discount, RSI's report shows.
The discount in the RSI report for the future earnings was calculated using metrics including "other subjective risk factors." However, the owner of Moses Rose's alleges that the discount was skewed so that the Alamo Trust could pay him less. - Courtesy Image / Vince Cantu
Courtesy Image / Vince Cantu
The discount in the RSI report for the future earnings was calculated using metrics including "other subjective risk factors." However, the owner of Moses Rose's alleges that the discount was skewed so that the Alamo Trust could pay him less.

"The bottom line is that the 33% could have been any number," Cantu told the Current. "My guess is that the Alamo Trust said, 'We want to pay around X number,' and RSI & Associates figured out a way to discount it."

Brown and the Alamo Trust deny that accusation.

Even so, Cantu and his attorney have since filed a lawsuit in Bexar County Probate Court No. 1 seeking testimony from those involved in discussions between the Alamo Trust and RSI. The bar owner said he wants to know how "projected lost revenue" was defined and whether the Alamo Trust coerced RSI to skew the valuation data.

As of press time Tuesday morning, the city has yet to file documents to condemn Moses Rose's. However, city council voted in January to move ahead with eminent domain proceedings against the bar, meaning that process could begin at any time.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lawyer in Kendall Batchelor trial files for last-minute venue change, citing 'negative' press coverage

By Michael Karlis

Kendall Batchelor (left) is the daughter of San Antonio businessman Ken Batchelor, who once operated Ken Batchelor Cadillac.

'A special place in Hell': Dems and gun reformers push back at GOP rhetoric after North Texas shooting

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offer thoughts and/or prayers during a service in the North Texas town of Allen.

San Antonio voters overwhelmingly reject Proposition A

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio voters overwhelmingly reject Proposition A

Analysis: San Antonio schools offering Stop the Bleed training to kids is disturbing but necessary

By Nina Rangel

Stop The Bleed workshop literature, practice gauze and tourniquet.

Also in News

Texas House expels Bryan Slaton, first member ousted since 1927

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, on the House floor at the Capitol on April 18.

Survey: 37% of U.S. couples feel stressed when discussing finances

By Nina Rangel

Only about 16% of couples surveyed feel they’re financially compatible with their spouse.

State Rep. Bryan Slaton resigns ahead of expulsion vote over inappropriate relationship with aide

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, sits at his desk on the House floor at the state Capitol in Austin on April 25.

Texas House committee approves bill raising purchase age for semi-automatic rifles

By Sanford Nowlin

Authorities were only able to identify the body of Maite Rodriguez, 10, who died at Robb Elementary School because of the green Converse shoes she was wearing.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us