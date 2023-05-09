Documents raise questions about Alamo Trust's buyout talks with San Antonio bar Moses Rose's

click to enlarge Michael Karlis Downtown drinking spot Moses Rose's Hideout has been at the center of an eminent domain dispute.

"In the discussions with the Alamo Trust, they pulled that off the table and said, 'Just do fair market valuation,'" explained Gerald Brown, a senior analyst at RSI.

Brown said it's uncommon to have projected lost revenue included in eminent domain-related valuations, but he added that doing so for Moses Rose's would have likely valued the business somewhere between $15 million and $20 million.

Cantu said

Alamo Trust never told him or Eldredge, his

that it no longer planned to include

lost revenue in the report.

The Alamo Trust didn't provide comment or documentation refuting Cantu's claim that he was never notified of the change.

Current.

The RSI valuation document for Moses Roses' business operations included forecasted earnings over the next 10 years. However, that sum was disounted by 33.3%. "The informant told my attorney that the Alamo Trust instructed him to not use that number because it was too high, and we're just going to eminent domain him anyway," Cantu told the Current.

"So, you're basing it upon the stocks, bonds, yields, and inflation," Brown said, explaining how the discount was calculated.







Also included in the discount rate was the category "other subjective risk factors," which accounted for nearly half of the overall discount, RSI's report shows.

Courtesy Image / Vince Cantu The discount in the RSI report for the future earnings was calculated using metrics including "other subjective risk factors." However, the owner of Moses Rose's alleges that the discount was skewed so that the Alamo Trust could pay him less.

"My guess is that the Alamo Trust said, 'We want to pay around X number,' and RSI & Associates figured out a way to discount it."







Even so, Cantu and his attorney have since filed a lawsuit in Bexar County Probate Court No. 1 seeking testimony from those involved in discussions between the Alamo Trust and RSI. The bar owner said he wants to know how "projected lost revenue" was defined and whether the Alamo Trust coerced RSI to skew the valuation data.



As of press time Tuesday morning, the city has yet to file documents to condemn Moses Rose's. However,



