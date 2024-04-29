Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio police ID deceased Market Square shooting suspects

SAPD Chief William McManus said Fiesta attendees can expect bag checks at Market Square next year.

By on Mon, Apr 29, 2024 at 5:50 pm

Saturday's shooting marks the second-time a shooting has occurred during Fiesta celebrations at Market Square over the past two years.
Shutterstock / Christian Hinkle
Saturday's shooting marks the second-time a shooting has occurred during Fiesta celebrations at Market Square over the past two years.
The San Antonio Police Department on Monday afternoon released the names of the two individuals they said instigated a shooting in Market Square early Sunday as Fiesta revelries wound down.

Shortly after midnight, police saw 18-year-old Mikey Valdez fire a gun, striking Albert Cisneros, 20, SAPD officials said in a press statement.

Two nearby officers, Sgt. Joseph Fech and Officer Zachary Krok — who had a respective 13 and five years on the force — fired on Valdez, who died at the scene. Cisneros was brought to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the police said.

Handguns were later recovered near each of the pair of alleged shooter's bodies, according to SAPD.

Four female bystanders between the ages of 23 and 36 years old were also injured during the shooting. Two were transported to local hospitals for gunshot wounds, while the other two were examined and released at the scene.

"This was an isolated incident between two individuals who had some sort of beef, and they decided to take it to Market Square among all those people," McManus said in an afternoon press conference posted on social media. "This wasn't any kind of mass event."

It's the second shooting to occur at Market Square during Fiesta over the past two years, however.

Exactly one year ago, someone opened fire, shooting a man who was later rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center.

McManus said during his Monday afternoon presser that those who visit Market Square during Fiesta next year can expect stricter security measures.

"Next year, if you decide you're going to go to Market Square and celebrate Fiesta, you can be assured that you will be checked for weapons as you walk into Market Square," McManus said. "If you're carrying backpacks or bags, they'll be checked as well."

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

April 17, 2024

