Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Assclown Alert: Dealing in over-the-top words with Ken Paxton attorney Tony Buzbee

In a flurry of purple prose, Buzbee called Paxton's coming impeachment trial an 'evil, illegal, and unprecedented weaponization of state power.'

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 12:16 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Texas Senate is expected to begin Ken Paxton's impeachment trial Sept. 5. - Shutterstock / CrackerClips Stock Media
Shutterstock / CrackerClips Stock Media
The Texas Senate is expected to begin Ken Paxton's impeachment trial Sept. 5.

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Tony Buzbee, lead attorney for suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has a way with words — as evidenced by his recent statement explaining his client's decision not to testify in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

"We will not bow to their evil, illegal, and unprecedented weaponization of state power in the Senate chamber," Buzbee said of the Texas House, which voted in May to impeach Paxton.

Talk about laying it on thick.

Most of the 20 articles of impeachment considered by the House related to allegations from Paxton's own former deputies that he abused his office to do favors to real estate developer Nate Paul, a pal and major campaign donor. The following month, federal prosecutors charged Paul with eight counts of making false statements to financial institutions.

As an aside, Paxton has also been under indictment for years for felony state securities fraud charges and is the subject of a federal investigation brought on by the whistleblowers from his office. Of course, both he and Paul have denied any wrongdoing.

Despite the fact that 60 members of Paxton's own party in the House found the allegations of abuse of office compelling enough to vote against him, and despite the fact that Paxton and his defense have more than three months to prepare for the Senate trial, scheduled for Sept. 5, Buzbee still proclaimed the process a sham. Using the purplest of prose, naturally.

"The House has ignored precedent, denied him an opportunity to prepare his defense, and now wants to ambush him on the floor of the Senate," Buzbee said. "They had the opportunity to have Attorney General Paxton testify during their sham investigation but refused to do so."

We'll see after the Senate trial whether Buzbee's pronouncement reads like the flashy prose of a savvy trial lawyer or the ramblings of an assclown. Our money's on the latter.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Assclown Alert articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Judge reprimands San Marcos for purging records related to 'Trump Train' lawsuit

By Sanford Nowlin

Video shared on Twitter shows Trump supporters harassing a Biden campaign bus along a stretch of I-35 near San Marcos in 2020.

Texas bans homeowners’ associations from discriminating against renters who receive federal housing aid

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

Clouds roll through the sky over the Providence Creek Village neighborhood in Providence Village on June 30, 2022.

Mexican governor pleads with TxDOT to consider San Antonio-Monterrey train

By Michael Karlis

The plan would connect the seventh largest city in the U.S. to Mexico's hub of advanced industry, according to Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia.

Sriracha shortage sparks sky-high prices on San Antonio's Facebook Marketplace

By Brandon Rodriguez

Huy Fong Food's Sriracha sits among other sauces on a tray.

Also in News

San Antonio ranked among best U.S. cities to visit by Travel+Leisure

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio has also racked up recent praise from Condé Nast.

Sen. Ted Cruz rails against air fryers spying on Americans during Tuesday speech

By Michael Karlis

Under the bipartisan Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act, manufacturers of internet-connected devices would be required to disclose whether the appliances have microphones or cameras.

San Antonio congressmen file bill to bolster military childcare

By Michael Karlis

U.S. troops march during a training exercise.

Bad Takes: Worker deaths show that climate change is real and demands immediate action

By Kevin Sánchez

Bad Takes: Worker deaths show that climate change is real and demands immediate action
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us