Assclown Alert: Suppressing students' votes with Texas Rep. Carrie Isaac

The freshman Republican filed a bill that would ban polling places from college campuses and used the absurd justification that she's concerned about safety.

By on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 at 12:01 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Carrie Isaac's bill dovetails with other GOP measures that are engineered to steer people who tend not to vote Republican away from the polls. - Courtesy Photo / Carrie Isaac
Courtesy Photo / Carrie Isaac
Carrie Isaac's bill dovetails with other GOP measures that are engineered to steer people who tend not to vote Republican away from the polls.

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Even among the Texas GOP's beyond-flimsy justifications for filing a raft of new voter-suppression bills, freshman State Rep. Carrie Isaac's is a standout for its absurdity.

The Wimberley Republican last month filed a proposal seeking to ban counties from locating polling locations on college campuses. Her justification? Campus safety. Indeed, she also said she wants ban polling places from K-12 schools.

"I don't think it's wise we're inviting people to come on to our school campuses that would otherwise not have any business there," Isaac said. "So, I believe that we should do anything and everything possible just to make sure that our campuses are as safe as possible."

Never mind, of course, that college students tend to skew Democrat, and that Isaac's proposal dovetails with other GOP measures that are engineered to steer folks who tend not to vote Republican — people of color, poor people and people with disabilities — away from the polls.

Never mind that college campuses regularly host sporting events, concerts, lectures and other gatherings that draw far larger — and harder to monitor — crowds than those that typically show up at voting centers.

Also never mind that Isaac's campaign website puts her pledge to "preserve the Second Amendment" front and center while including endorsements from Gun Owners of America and the Texas Gun Rights Political Action Committee. Such credentials suggest school safety isn't something the state rep would normally give a wet shit about.

When public radio program the Texas Standard queried Isaac about the difficulties her proposal would present to college students, many of whom don't have cars or much time between classes to cast ballots, she replied with trite platitudes about America's college students being smart enough to figure it out.

"I have the utmost confidence in our young adults to be able to vote no matter where the polling location is," Isaac said.

In a sane world, Isaac's anti-democratic efforts would ensure that she remains a one-term member of the House. But the political reality is that she's the kind of autocratic assclown with a bright future ahead in the Texas GOP.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Assclown Alert articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

San Antonio-based USAA pulling workers back into the office, closing door on remote positions

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA told some remote workers they'll now need to work hybrid schedules, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Republican files bill in Texas House to let voters decide whether to secede from the U.S.

By Michael Karlis

Despite the filing of House Bill 3596, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1869 that no state could legally secede from the union.

Texans make a lot of babies during spring break, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Texans came in behind Utah has having the randiest residents following major events.

Also in News

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is vrooming into the San Antonio market

By Michael Karlis

Lamborghini's San Antonio location will be the Italian car makers third dealership in Texas.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to undergo surgery after taking a fall last week in Austin

By Michael Karlis

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai fell after meeting with state legislatures in Austin last week, in which he injured his ankle and knee.

Five women denied abortions by Texas sue to force state to clarify rules on medical exceptions

By Sanford Nowlin

Women march through downtown San Antonio last summer to protest the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

2 of 4 Americans kidnapped after crossing into Mexico from Texas found dead, others still alive

By Michael Karlis

The four had just crossed into Mexico from the Texas border town of Browsville on Friday when their white minivan came under fire.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us