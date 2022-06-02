Chronic homelessness in San Antonio has increased, especially among people with disabilities

That increase comes as the overall number of people experiencing homelessness here remained steady.

By on Thu, Jun 2, 2022 at 2:49 pm

click to enlarge A person experiencing homelessness eats a meal obtained at San Antonio Church Under the Bridge, which provides emergency food services. - KATIE HENNESSEY
Katie Hennessey
A person experiencing homelessness eats a meal obtained at San Antonio Church Under the Bridge, which provides emergency food services.
The number of people in the San Antonio area experiencing homeless is largely unchanged since 2020, according to new data. However, chronic homelessness among those with disabilities skyrocketed over that same period.

The number of individuals in the Alamo City suffering through chronic homelessness who also are diagnosed with a disabling condition is up 77% since 2020, according to the latest Homeless Point-in-Time Census, released last month by South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH). The document is an annual count of people in Bexar County experiencing homelessness.

The total number of people without roofs over their heads in Bexar County was up just 2% since 2020, according to the report. However, adjusted for population growth, the amount remained essentially flat.

That stability runs counter to surging homelessness in other U.S. urban centers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even so, the overall number of those in those in Bexar County experiencing chronic homelessness — or homeless for a year or more — is concerning. That total climbed by 4.5% since 2020.

Even more alarming to SARAH, though, is the spike in chronic homelessness among people with disabling conditions, said Katie Vela, the group's executive director.

“Even though the numbers are flat, the need level, that chronic homeless population — which means that they’ve been homeless longer than a year — [who] have some sort of disabling condition, we saw an increase there,” she said.

Vela said San Antonio's abundance of shelters such as Haven for Hope helps explain why the overall numbers haven't boomed. Even so, she said a lack of permanent supportive housing may explain the rise in chronic homelessness, especially among those with disabilities.

“There is a lot of traction with the city and county to develop more units where there are clinical case management services on site,” said Vela, who also co-chaired the Citizens Committee on Housing. “The housing bond will be part of that work. But that’s really what we need. The same 500 or so people continue to be left behind because we don’t have the long-term intervention that we need.”

San Antonio voters passed a $1.2 billion bond proposal in May — the largest in the city’s history. Around $150 million of that total goes to affordable housing, with $25 million exclusively for the permanent supportive housing Vela says the city needs to remedy chronic homelessness.

"When you think about this chronic homeless population that is using emergency services, emergency rooms, 911 calls, it's much cheaper to get someone into permanent supportive housing," Vela said. "It's better for the community."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

An 1891 home with fairy tale vibes in San Antonio's Lavaca neighborhood is on the market

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area
This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail
A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market

A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market
A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

News Slideshows

An 1891 home with fairy tale vibes in San Antonio's Lavaca neighborhood is on the market

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area
This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail
A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market

A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market
A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

News Slideshows

An 1891 home with fairy tale vibes in San Antonio's Lavaca neighborhood is on the market

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area
This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail
A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market

A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market
A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

Trending

Two downtown San Antonio hotels in legal battle over damage caused by 'smoke and odors'

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio’s Indigo Hotel has filed suit against the swanky new Thompson San Antonio-Riverwalk.

San Antonio FBI office is looking to hire K-12 teachers as special agents

By Michael Karlis

Successful applicants can expect a salary of $78,000 to $153,000, according to the FBI.

Witnesses 'not cooperating' with San Antonio police investigation of 14-year-old boy's shooting death

By Michael Karlis

Police are investigating a suspected home invasion in which a teen was shot and killed.

Investors bought nearly half of the homes for sale in Bexar County last year, according to report

By Michael Karlis

Institutional investors weren't just buying lots of homes in the San Antonio area. Texas had the highest statewide total for such sales last year.

Also in News

Abbott draws swift rebuke after calling for 'legislative committees' to study Uvalde school shooting

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott has drawn condemnation from Democrats and one teacher's union for his letter asking lawmakers to convene legislative committees.

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Texas law limiting content moderation by social media companies

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

The two industry trade groups that represent companies such as Google and Twitter sued to block the law last fall.

Assclown Alert: Spreading unfounded hate after the Uvalde shooting with Rep. Paul Gosar

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Spreading unfounded hate after the Uvalde shooting with Rep. Paul Gosar

Texas ranks 34th among states in gun-safety laws, lacks 'foundational' rules, study finds

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Get Abbott poses with a weapon during a gun-store photo op.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us