BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

City drops $1.2 million on mold cleanup at the Alamodome

The new expenditure comes just weeks after City Council approved $29 million in upgrades for the aging sports facility.

By on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 11:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
With professional sports stadiums having an average lifespan of 20-30 years, the Alamodome might be nearing its expiration date. - Shutterstock / Felix Mizioznikov
Shutterstock / Felix Mizioznikov
With professional sports stadiums having an average lifespan of 20-30 years, the Alamodome might be nearing its expiration date.
Looks like San Antonio isn't done shelling out money to keep the aging Alamodome in operation.

Mere weeks after City Council approved $29 million in upgrades to the 30-year-old stadium so it can host the 2025 Final Four, the city is now throwing in an additional $1.2 million for mold abatement, the Express-News reports.

Leaks at the Alamodome resulted in water damage to some 3,200 square feet of ceiling, and that dampness, in turn, introduced mold into the structure, according to the daily.

For those keeping score at home, Houston-based Cotton Commercial USA won the contract to do the cleanup, records show. Council approved the pact Thursday.

Council members didn't directly address the mold problem during Thursday's meeting, and the Express-News reports that city officials "appear reluctant to say 'mold' and 'Alamodome' in the same sentence. Indeed, a 211-word statement supplied to a reporter made no direct reference to mold, the paper also noted.

What's more, the spending likely isn't over. Council is expected to discuss additional renovations at the Alamodome to make it more competitive for other sporting events and concerts. Citing NCAA sources, Fox 29 recently reported that the sports organization passed over the domed stadium as a finalist to hold the 2031 Men's Final Four Basketball Tournament due to its aging facilities.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Mayor, others walk out of San Antonio council meeting on Middle East conflict

By Michael Karlis

Nadia Mavrakis tells council that the rhetoric of some members is creating a safety risk for Arab Americans and others.

San Antonio Spurs skeleton yard display goes viral on social media

By Brandon Rodriguez

This group of skeletons wearing Spurs jerseys has gone viral. We'll let you guess which one is supposed to be Wemby.

Tejano Music Awards cancels plan to honor convicted sex offender Joe Lopez

By Michael Karlis

Tejano Music Awards cancels plan to honor convicted sex offender Joe Lopez

San Marcos paying $175,000 to settle lawsuit over 'Trump train' harassment

By Sanford Nowlin

Video shared on Twitter shows Trump supporters harassing a Biden campaign bus along a stretch of I-35 near San Marcos in 2020.

Also in News

San Marcos paying $175,000 to settle lawsuit over 'Trump train' harassment

By Sanford Nowlin

Video shared on Twitter shows Trump supporters harassing a Biden campaign bus along a stretch of I-35 near San Marcos in 2020.

Assclown Alert: Disrupting Kerr County's elections with County Commissioner Rich Paces

By Sanford Nowlin

A Kerr County commissioner wants to ditch the county's electronic voting systems for hand counts of ballots.

Texas near bottom of U.S. states for health care, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Medical professionals undertake a surgery.

Texas special ed teacher resigns over allegations she slipped melatonin to students

By Michael Karlis

A playground swing set sits unused.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us