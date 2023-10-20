City drops $1.2 million on mold cleanup at the Alamodome

Shutterstock / Felix Mizioznikov
With professional sports stadiums having an average lifespan of 20-30 years, the Alamodome might be nearing its expiration date.
Looks like San Antonio isn't done shelling out money to keep the aging Alamodome in operation.
Mere weeks after City Council approved $29 million in upgrades
to the 30-year-old stadium so it can host the 2025 Final Four, the city is now throwing in an additional $1.2 million for mold abatement, the Express-News reports
.
Leaks at the Alamodome resulted in water damage to some 3,200 square feet of ceiling, and that dampness, in turn, introduced mold into the structure, according to the daily.
For those keeping score at home, Houston-based Cotton Commercial USA won the contract to do the cleanup, records show. Council approved the pact Thursday.
Council members didn't directly address the mold problem during Thursday's meeting, and the Express-News
reports that city officials "appear reluctant to say 'mold' and 'Alamodome' in the same sentence. Indeed, a 211-word statement supplied to a reporter made no direct reference to mold, the paper also noted.
What's more, the spending likely isn't over. Council is expected to discuss additional renovations at the Alamodome to make it more competitive for other sporting events and concerts. Citing NCAA sources, Fox 29 recently reported
that the sports organization passed over the domed stadium as a finalist to hold the 2031 Men's Final Four Basketball Tournament due to its aging facilities.
