Report: NCAA passes over San Antonio's Alamodome for 2031 Final Four

The NCAA is looking for newer and more modern stadiums to host the tournament, according to sources inside the organization.

By on Thu, Aug 24, 2023 at 1:40 pm

With professional sports stadiums having an average lifespan of 20-30 years, the Alamodome might be nearing its expiration date.
The curtain call for the Alamodome could be on the horizon, according to Fox 29, which reports that NCAA sources said the site isn't a finalist to hold the 2031 Men's Final Four Basketball Tournament.

Despite $109 million in capital improvements to the aging dome through 2028, NCAA officials are reportedly exploring newer arenas with more modern facilities, sources told Fox 29's Zack Hedrick.

Alamodome officials were unavailable for immediate comment on the report.

The Alamodome, which would be 38 years old in 2031, has hosted the Men's Final Four a total of four times since opening in 1993. It's also scheduled to host the Men's Final Four in 2025 and the women's in 2029.

However, those tournaments could be the stadiums' last — if it's true the NCAA is looking for newer facilities. Pro sports stadiums typically have lifespans of 20 to 30 years, according to analysts. That means some would consider the Alamodome — built to host an NFL team that never came — past its prime.

Although underutilized for a good part of its life, the Alamodome appears to have hit its stride recently. Nearly 1 million attendees passing through its doors between January 2022 and February 2023, as previously reported by the Current.

Fox 29's report comes as city leaders and Spurs Sports & Entertainment officials engage in active discussions about building a pro sports district to reenergize San Antonio's center city. Some have speculated a Spurs arena would fit well near or on the site of the Alamodome.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current.

