Community groups blast San Antonio ISD for its proposed handling of school closures

Alejandra Lopez speaks at a press conference about the potential impacts SAISD school closures.

district's timeline for making a

doesn't allow for adequate input from

families

and students. Under the timeline approved this week, the SAISD board would receive

Speakers at the press conference said families should have a say in closures that will affect their

educations.

“When SAISD leaders talk about 'rightsizing,' they are talking about closing and changing our schools,” community activist Geronimo Guerra said.