Community groups blast San Antonio ISD for its proposed handling of school closures

A coalition representing teachers, parents, students and neighborhoods said families should have final say on the closures and argued that the timeline is too quick.

By on Sat, Jun 24, 2023 at 8:48 am

click to enlarge Alejandra Lopez speaks at a press conference about the potential impacts SAISD school closures. - Screen shot / San Antonio Education Justice Coalition Press Conference
Screen shot / San Antonio Education Justice Coalition Press Conference
Alejandra Lopez speaks at a press conference about the potential impacts SAISD school closures.
A coalition of groups representing teachers, parents, students and neighborhoods this week demanded that San Antonio ISD let the public have final say over which campuses it closes during a newly announced project to "rightsize" its facilities.

During a Thursday press conference, activists warned that closing or consolidating schools would lead to destabilizing effects in the community and should only be used as a last resort.

Further, they said the district's timeline for making a decision doesn't allow for adequate input from families and students. Under the timeline approved this week, the SAISD board would receive closure recommendations Sept. 18 and vote on a final course of action in November. Public comment starts in August.

“We understand how the district would want to look and consider school closures. However, this process being railroaded and pushed through forcefully and leaves voices unheard,” said Matt Gonzales, business manager for the Laborers Local 1095 union.

Speakers at the press conference said families should have a say in closures that will affect their children's educations.

“When SAISD leaders talk about 'rightsizing,' they are talking about closing and changing our schools,” community activist Geronimo Guerra said.

After a board vote Tuesday to move ahead with the facility review, SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino argued that “rightsizing” is needed to carry out the district's promise of delivering a top-notch education to students.

Even though SAISD's enrollment numbers have steadily declined for 20 years, the district refused to close the doors of any of its schools. Aquino said that's created inequities within the system.

“We cannot continue doing that,” Aquino said in a media statement. “Our kids deserve that we deliver on the promise of high-quality education.”

Still, community activists said SAISD must give great weight to the concerns of students and employees if it moves to shutter schools.

“As a union leader, I know how important SAISD teachers and school workers are to our communities," Guerra said. "It is essential that SAISD ensures all workers are prioritized in their school closure process."

Tags:

