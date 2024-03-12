Dan Patrick endorses San Antonio's Tony Gonzales after primary rival mocks Trump's kid

Gonzales last week was forced into a runoff in Texas 23rd Congressional District against Brandon Herrera, a gun-brandishing YouTube personality known as the "AK Guy." Gonzales also was censured by the state GOP last year for rejecting a draconian border security bill and supporting gay marriage and stricter gun laws.
Despite the MAGA wing of the party targeting Gonzales, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick threw his support behind the two-term congressman in a Monday social media post.
"I'm proud to endorse Tony Gonzales for CD 23," tweeted Patrick, a Trump loyalist and former conservative radio show host.
Gonzales' primary opponent, Herrera, responded to Patrick's tweet by accusing the lieutenant governor of being part of the "swamp." Far-right militia This Is Texas Freedom Force simply commented "Yikes."
I’m proud to endorse @TonyGonzales4TX for CD 23.#txlege pic.twitter.com/QJ3uRKQo13— Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) March 11, 2024
However, Patrick's endorsement may not come as such a shock after considering some of Herrera's recent public comments.
Last month, the YouTube personality faced derision for making light of veteran suicides — a jab unlikely to go over well with voters in Military City USA.
Herrera also may have drawn backlash from far-right Republicans for mocking former President Donald Trump's son Barron during a February podcast appearance. During that session, the "AK Guy" and his co-host called described Trump's 17-year-old son as being a "long ventriloquist-like dummy" and looking like "Slenderman," as first reported by the Daily Beast.
During a separate appearance last August on the Wake Up America Show, Herrera questioned whether Trump can win the 2024 presidential election.
"If I had to predict, I think Trump will win the primary by a landslide and lose the general," Herrera said. "Eight more years of winter, or four more years of winter rather."
If there's one thing members of the MAGA-beholden Republican party are forbidden to do, it's challenge or question Trump. Just ask Ron DeSantis.
