Dan Patrick endorses San Antonio's Tony Gonzales after primary rival mocks Trump's kid

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's endorsement came as a surprise to some. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales was censured by the Texas GOP last year.

In a surprising move, Texas' far-right lieutenant governor has endorsed U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a centrist Republican representing a South Texas district that includes San Antonio.Gonzales last week was forced into a runoff in Texas 23rd Congressional District against Brandon Herrera, a gun-brandishing YouTube personality known as the "AK Guy." Gonzales also was censured by the state GOP last year for rejecting a draconian border security bill and supporting gay marriage and stricter gun laws.Despite the MAGA wing of the party targeting Gonzales, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick threw his support behind the two-term congressman in a Monday social media post."I'm proud to endorse Tony Gonzales for CD 23," tweeted Patrick, a Trump loyalist and former conservative radio show host.Gonzales' primary opponent, Herrera, responded to Patrick's tweet by accusing the lieutenant governor of being part of the "swamp." Far-right militia This Is Texas Freedom Force simply commented "Yikes."However, Patrick's endorsement may not come as such a shock after considering some of Herrera's recent public comments.Last month, the YouTube personality faced derision for making light of veteran suicides — a jab unlikely to go over well with voters in Military City USA.Herrera also may have drawn backlash from far-right Republicans for mocking former President Donald Trump's son Barron during a February podcast appearance. During that session, the "AK Guy" and his co-host called described Trump's 17-year-old son as being a "long ventriloquist-like dummy" and looking like "Slenderman," as first reported by the Daily Beast During a separate appearance last August on theHerrera questioned whether Trump can win the 2024 presidential election."If I had to predict, I think Trump will win the primary by a landslide and lose the general," Herrera said. "Eight more years of winter, or four more years of winter rather."If there's one thing members of the MAGA-beholden Republican party are forbidden to do, it's challenge or question Trump. Just ask Ron DeSantis.