Dan Patrick endorses San Antonio's Tony Gonzales after primary rival mocks Trump's kid

Patrick's endorsement may not come as such a shock after considering recent public comments from Gonzales' primary opponent.

By on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 at 3:28 pm

click to enlarge Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's endorsement came as a surprise to some. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales was censured by the Texas GOP last year. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's endorsement came as a surprise to some. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales was censured by the Texas GOP last year.
In a surprising move, Texas' far-right lieutenant governor has endorsed U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a centrist Republican representing a South Texas district that includes San Antonio.

Gonzales last week was forced into a runoff in Texas 23rd Congressional District against Brandon Herrera, a gun-brandishing YouTube personality known as the "AK Guy." Gonzales also was censured by the state GOP last year for rejecting a draconian border security bill and supporting gay marriage and stricter gun laws.

Despite the MAGA wing of the party targeting Gonzales, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick threw his support behind the two-term congressman in a Monday social media post.

"I'm proud to endorse Tony Gonzales for CD 23," tweeted Patrick,  a Trump loyalist and former conservative radio show host.
Gonzales' primary opponent, Herrera, responded to Patrick's tweet by accusing the lieutenant governor of being part of the "swamp." Far-right militia This Is Texas Freedom Force simply commented "Yikes."

However, Patrick's endorsement may not come as such a shock after considering some of Herrera's recent public comments.

Last month, the YouTube personality faced derision for making light of veteran suicides — a jab unlikely to go over well with voters in Military City USA.

Herrera also may have drawn backlash from far-right Republicans for mocking former President Donald Trump's son Barron during a February podcast appearance. During that session, the "AK Guy" and his co-host called described Trump's 17-year-old son as being a "long ventriloquist-like dummy" and looking like "Slenderman," as first reported by the Daily Beast.

During a separate appearance last August on the Wake Up America Show, Herrera questioned whether Trump can win the 2024 presidential election.

"If I had to predict, I think Trump will win the primary by a landslide and lose the general," Herrera said. "Eight more years of winter, or four more years of winter rather."

If there's one thing members of the MAGA-beholden Republican party are forbidden to do, it's challenge or question Trump. Just ask Ron DeSantis.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

