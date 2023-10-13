Equipment manufacturer JCB bringing 1,500 jobs to San Antonio with new plant

click to enlarge Shutterstock / evakerrigan A JCB all-wheel drive backhoe loader stands on an advertisement stand.

Agricultural and construction equipment manufacturer JCB will open a factory on San Antonio's South Side, creating more than 1,500 new jobs, officials said Friday.



The project by the Rocester, England-based company is expected to drive more than $265 million in capital investments through 2028, according to details shared by state and local authorities. It will ramp up hiring to full employment over that same time frame.



In exchange for locating its 700,000-square-foot plant in San Antonio, JCB will receive state, city and county subsidies. Those include a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $5.6 million along with a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $42,000, according to state officials.



JCB's investment marks a major step forward in the city's economic development, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said at a Friday morning press conference.



“Having a brand like JCB waving their flag in our skyline shows to the world we should be taken seriously,” he said.



JCB is one of the world's largest privately-owned agriculture equipment manufacturers. It operates 22 plants on five continents, employing more than 18,000 people worldwide.

